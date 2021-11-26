Naughty or nice decorations? Santa warns not to aim holiday laser lights at the sky, FAA says

Santa approves of most Christmas decorations, but he’s warning not to aim laser-light displays at the sky during the holiday season, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Instead, people with the light displays should aim the decorations at their house, the FAA confirmed in a Friday news release.

“You might not realize this, but a well-meaning attempt to spread holiday cheer has the potential to create a serious safety risk to pilots and passengers on airplanes that fly overhead,” the FAA said, noting that “the extremely concentrated beams of laser lights reach much farther than you might realize.”

FAA Administrator and pilot Steve Dickson said told USA TODAY “many high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots flying aircraft that may be carrying hundreds of passengers and crewmembers.”

“A pilot can face temporary blindness or suffer an eye injury that could be permanent,” Dickson added.

►'Serious safety risk': Man arrested after pointing laser at planes, temporarily blinding one pilot

►Come explore with us: Subscribe to our Travel newsletter

Officials will contact individuals if they “become aware that your laser-light display affects pilots,” the FAA confirmed. The FAA also “works with federal state and local law enforcement agencies to pursue civil and criminal penalties against individuals who purposefully aim a laser at an aircraft,” including civil penalties of up to $11,000 per violation.

As of Nov. 22, the FAA has received 8,550 laser strike reports for 2021, up from 6,852 in 2020.

In 2015, the popular lights prompted an emergency response after a Coast Guard plane reported a laser light being shined at it.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christmas light show: FAA warns not to aim laser lights at the sky