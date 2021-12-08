Naughty Boy reveals what it was like to work with Beyonce

Naughty Boy has said he experienced “no diva-ness” when he was working with Beyonce.

The 40-year-old music producer collaborated with the pop superstar on the 2015 track Runnin’ (Lose It All) and is currently appearing on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

Speaking to his campmates on the ITV show, he explained how he met the singer while in the US.

Naughty Boy is a contestant on I’m A Celebrity on ITV (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I’d met her in Beverly Hills – and Jay-Z. I think they were playing backgammon.

“Fast forward about five to six months, she wanted to speak to me. She got my number from the label and called me.

“Obviously I didn’t believe it. But this is why she’s a queen. She wanted to speak to me (directly).”

Recalling getting the call, he said: “My friend was driving, we stopped at a service station because I had the call come in. It was her, it was the queen, Queen B.

“After the call I was just like, ‘Store this number’. I saved it as Queen B. She’s so caring and so exactly what you’d expect her to be. No diva-ness.”

Naughty Boy, real name Shahid Khan, has worked with artists including grime rapper Wiley and singers Leona Lewis and Emeli Sande.

His track with Beyonce reached number one in France and Scotland and the top 10 in the UK.