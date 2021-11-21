Naughty Boy attempts to smuggle in spices into I’m A Celebrity camp

Naughty Boy has admitted he had tried to smuggle in an array of spices into the I’m A Celebrity camp to liven up the bland food but said they were confiscated.

The music producer and DJ, whose real name is Shahid Khan, is among the 10 famous faces who made their debut on the show on Sunday evening.

Broadcaster Richard Madeley said the DJ, 36, had already lived up to his name and praised him for his forward-thinking, predicting that there will be more rule-bending during the series.

Between Danny breaking the shower and Naughty Boy smuggling in contraband, the Clink is already pure entertainment 😂 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/K0QFJJaD28 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2021

The new series of the ITV show kicked off with Naughty Boy, soap star Danny Miller, presenter Louise Minchin and radio DJ Snoochie Shy attempting to walk across a wooden plank 213 feet in the air above a quarry lake, before stamping on a button with their foot to make their opponent’s platform drop.

Naughty Boy and Miller struggled to stay upright during the challenge and eventually they dropped off and swung in the air from their harnesses.

The pair, alongside Dame Arlene Phillips, French football star David Ginola and Madeley ended up in the losing yellow team which meant they had to spend the night in ‘Castle Clink’ and be given basic rations.

Speaking from the camp’s hut, Naughty Boy said: “Before I left I grinded some spices that could make rice and beans actually taste a bit nice.

“So what I did, I put in my sock. This is my Naughty masala, there’s cumin seeds, cloves, turmeric, coriander seeds.

“If you ask my mum, eating bland food is like a crime.”

Story continues

🎵 Naughty Boy 🎵 • 36 from Watford• Music Producer• Biggest Fears: Confined spaces and heights ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/927YbRMwX6 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2021

He then came out and told his fellow teammates about his attempted plan, but revealed: “I asked them if it’s OK if I can use a bit because we’re suffering enough as it is and they confiscated it.”

Madeley praised him for thinking of the idea and later on in the hunt, he said: “Naughty Boy has already lived up to his name.

“He’s smuggled in something for camp.

“I think that’s a real mark of character actually.

“And you know we’ve got to bend the rules a bit here.

“I can promise you, having spoken to everybody here, this is not going to be the last time that the rules are bent.”

Naughty Boy, who has worked with musical stars such as Beyonce and performed at Buckingham Palace in front of the Prince of Wales, will now face the harsh elements and bushtucker trials during the series.