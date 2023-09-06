NatWest lines up new chairman after Farage debanking scandal

Mr Haythornthwaite is one of Britain’s most experienced businessmen, having led companies including MasterCard International - Centrica/PA Archive

NatWest Group is reportedly lining up the former chairman of MasterCard to replace Sir Howard Davies as chairman following the Nigel Farage debanking scandal.

Rick Haythornthwaite, who is currently chairman of Ocado and the AA, is expected to be announced as Sir Howard’s successor as early as this week, Sky News reported.

It comes after the taxpayer-back lender was plunged into a crisis triggered by the debanking of Mr Farage by Coutts, the private bank that NatWest owns.

Dame Alison Rose, NatWest’s chief executive, and Peter Flavel, the boss of Coutts, were forced to resign over the scandal.

Sir Howard came under fire after declaring he had “full confidence” in Dame Alison despite the chief executive admitting she provided inaccurate information to the BBC about why Coutts closed Mr Farage’s accounts

Dame Alison resigned hours later after the Government, which is NatWest’s biggest shareholder, raised concerns about her position.

Sir Howard faced calls to resign over his handling of the affair, notably from Mr Farage. NatWest previously said that Sir Howard was expected to step down from its board in July 2024.

Sky News reported that his departure will not be significantly accelerated, adding that the appointment of Mr Haythornthwaite is said to have been cleared by City regulators and the Treasury.

Mr Haythornthwaite is one of Britain’s most experienced businessmen, having led companies including MasterCard International.

NatWest declined to comment.

The bank, which remains 40pc owned by the taxpayer, has suffered a tumultuous few months amid the debanking scandal. The row began in June after Coutts closed the former Brexit campaigner’s account with little notice.

The BBC subsequently incorrectly reported that he was debanked because he fell below Coutts’ wealth threshold.

However, The Telegraph later revealed that Coutts had closed Mr Farage’s accounts because his views did not align with the bank’s “values”. It also claimed he was seen as “xenophobic and racist”.

The Telegraph then disclosed that Dame Alison sat next to Simon Jack, the BBC’s business editor, at a charity dinner the day before he published the story claiming that the accounts had been closed for commercial reasons.

Dame Alison admitted to being the source of the story but tried to hang on to her job before being pushed out under political pressure.