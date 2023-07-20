NatWest faces wave of data requests after Nigel Farage scandal

Nigel Farage used a data protection right to find out why Coutts had removed him as a customer - JULIAN SIMMONDS

NatWest faces a wave of demands from “debanked” customers to discover why they lost their accounts.

In a Facebook group of close to 10,000 people who claim to have had their NatWest accounts closed down, former customers are sharing templates and instructions on how to lodge Subject Access Requests with the institution.

It comes after Nigel Farage used the data protection right to obtain a dossier outlining the reasons behind Coutts’ decision to exit him as a customer.

The papers obtained, which Mr Farage described as a “36-page Stasi-style surveillance report” on his political views, revealed how the private bank, which forms part of the wider NatWest Group, chose to end its relationship with the prominent Brexiteer after deciding his views did not align with its values.

Writing on the Facebook group, called “NatWest closed down my account”, former customers discussed how they could obtain information on their own cases in the same way.

One poster shared a template of a request which they said they had sent directly to Dame Alison Rose, NatWest’s chief executive, who faces questions over her role in the decision to close Mr Farage’s accounts.

His post read: “I strongly believe that we all have the right to know why our accounts were closed. If you’re in the same situation, I encourage you to send a similar request to NatWest. The GDPR gives us the right to access our personal data and the bank has a legal obligation to respond within one month.

“I have sent my SAR to the CEO of NatWest, Alison Rose…If we collectively make our voices heard at the highest level, it may prompt a more immediate response.

“In light of the recent disclosure by Nigel Farage (love him or loathe him), it’s crucial that we stand together and demand transparency. If this is indeed a case of large-scale direct discrimination, it’s important that we bring it to light and take appropriate action.”

He added: “Like many of you, my personal account with NatWest was closed without any clear explanation. This has caused me significant inconvenience and distress.

“In an attempt to understand the reasons behind this abrupt action, I have drafted a Subject Access Request (SAR) under the provisions of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).”

One member of the group said everyone who had been affected should do the same and shared instructions from the Information Commissioner’s Office about how to file an access request. “Thank you, we will do this,” replied another.

Under GDPR rules from 2018, everyone has a legal right to ask an organisation, including a bank, whether or not they are using or storing their personal information.

You are also able to ask them for copies of personal information, in writing, over the phone and in person at a branch.

Vance Martin, who owns a car dealership in Cheltenham, said he suspects his business and personal accounts with NatWest were closed in November because he criticised NHS waiting lists and immigration on social media.

He said that he filed his SAR “within a couple of hours” after learning of Mr Farage’s successful request, in a bid to confirm his suspicions.

He said: “I filed it [the SAR] through the last point of contact I had, which was the business manager. I received assurances from her that she would pass it on to the right person.”

Mr Martin said that he “felt sorry” for the former Ukip leader, saying: “I know what he’s gone through because I’ve gone through it.

“If they give us a reason then you don’t continually worry about what you have done. It still plays on my mind now. Why did they do it? I am fearful that they may have closed it on my political views.

“It caused me and my wife untold stress. It did upset us greatly. You consider your bank to be something you can trust implicitly. I wasn’t sleeping at night. You go over and over in you mind asking ‘what have I done?’”

A NatWest spokesman said: “We would always encourage customers who have any queries about their accounts to contact us directly in the first instance.

“Customers who wish to obtain a Subject Access Request have a right to access and receive a copy of their customer data, and can do so by visiting natwest.com.”

