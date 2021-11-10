Naturgy forecasts earnings growth despite power margin squeeze

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish energy company Naturgy at its headquarters in Madrid

By Isla Binnie

MADRID (Reuters) - Naturgy's core earnings fell 1% to 2.56 billion euros ($2.96 billion) for the first nine months of the year, as rebounding power demand and higher prices for gas sales globally were balanced out by lower margins on electricity in Spain.

However, the Spanish company said on Wednesday the drop in comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for a volatile third quarter should not be seen as an indication of the outlook for the rest of the year.

It forecast full-year ordinary EBITDA, not including extraordinary items, of 3.8-3.9 billion euros which would represent an increase on its 3.7 billion euros last year.

A combination of low inventories, demand to fuel post-pandemic economic recoveries and tighter supplies from Russia have pushed gas prices higher this year.

This boosted margins in Naturgy's international gas business but contributed to higher wholesale electricity prices at home in Spain, weighing on its power supply business.

With its roots in gas lighting in Barcelona in the 1840s, Naturgy has become a major trader of natural gas and is now trying to shift to the low-carbon energy sources that governments across the world hope will reduce their dependence on planet-warming fossil fuels.

Under a strategic plan unveiled in July, it aims for annual ordinary core earnings of around 4.8 billion euros in 2025.

An expansion of the Medgaz pipeline that brings gas from Algeria to Spain will be completed by the end of the year, Naturgy said, adding this meant the ending of a contract to get gas via Morocco through another would not impact supply.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Nathan Allen and Alexander Smith)