Nature walk in Lakefield on Saturday will explore Black accomplishments in environmentalism

The Black community’s contributions to environmentalism and conservation will be explored and highlighted on Saturday during an inaugural nature hike hosted by Kawartha Land Trust in celebration of Black History Month.

The Past, Present and Future of Black Excellence in Conservation walk will take place from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Kawartha Land Trust’s Dance Nature Sanctuary north of Lakefield, one of 26 properties throughout Peterborough and the Kawarthas protected by the environmental charity.

“We are excited to share and highlight Black accomplishments and excellence in advancing the environmental movement and conservation to event participants as these are often unknown,” said community conservation co-ordinator Patricia Wilson, who will be guiding guests.

Wilson will lead a discussion and field questions during the nature walk.

“The idea of the hike is to celebrate the accomplishments of Black people in environmental and conservation movements,” Wilson said.

The “hidden histories” of Black contributions to environmental justice will be explored, with the discussion touching on key historical figures including Hazel Johnson, “the mother of environmental justice,” and Dr. Robert Bullard, a central player in the fight against environmental racism south of the border in the 1980s, according to Wilson.

Past and ongoing instances of environmental racism — from Nova Scotia’s Africville to the lack of clean drinking water in Canadian First Nations communities — will also be highlighted, she said.

Additionally, current contributions to the field from Black trailblazers including Demiesha Dennis, the founder and CEO of Brown Girl Outdoor World, will be featured during the hike.

“We’ll be chatting about different people who have been setting the stage in modern times as well as people who are advocating for diverse voices in nature and in the outdoor industry,” Wilson said.

The walk-and-talk will include discussions about what the future of inclusive and diverse environmentalism and conservation could look like locally and as a whole, she said, along with what organizations like Kawartha Land Trust are doing to foster diversity and equity within the space while reducing barriers for Black, Indigenous and People of Colour.

The free event, in recognition of Black History Month, is a first for Kawartha Land Trust. Wilson said the initiative was borne out of a desire to educate and engage with community members while helping to promote access to environmentalism and conservation for diverse groups of people.

“I’m hoping that people will learn something new,” Wilson said.

The hike, happening at 2027 Preston Rd. in Lakefield, will be limited to 25 people. Participants must register in advance at bit.ly/3548txJ

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner

