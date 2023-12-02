New nature plan aims to restore the East Yorkshire environment

A new plan is being developed to restore the natural environment in Hull and East Yorkshire.

The Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) would "identify local priorities for nature recovery, proposing ways to enhance existing nature hotspots and to create new habitats".

It is a partnership between the region's two councils in collaboration with local nature organisations.

The initiative is part a national government scheme.

Hull City councillor Julia Conner said: "Having an urban landscape as a city means we must find new way to support nature and our green spaces.

"Being an integral part of the geographical area, the council has embraced that our open spaces can be multi-faceted and can be used for a wide range options, including biodiversity and nature."

LNRS were introduced as part of the new Environment Act to provide a coordinated approach to nature recovery.

It will also help manage the government's new Environmental Land Management Scheme, which will provide payments to farmers and landowners who deliver environmental benefits.

The Local Nature Recovery Strategy aims to restore nature in urban and rural areas

Councillor Paul West, East Riding of Yorkshire Council's cabinet member for environment, said the authority wanted "to make sure this new strategy meets the needs of our communities, farmers, businesses and, of course, our wildlife".

"I urge everyone to take part in our survey and come along to our workshops," he said.

"By getting involved in the LNRS, you're actively contributing to a greener future for Hull and East Yorkshire."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk