Nature lovers Welcome Wonders of Maple Season at Conservation Halton

A time to celebrate rejuvenation with spring around the corner, Maple Season programs return to Mountsberg and Crawford Lake at Conservation Halton from March 4.

The 150-year-old sugarbush at Mountsberg’s Maple Town would be open to guests who can see the journey of a sap from maple trees to maple syrup. Attendees can also learn more about the indigenous origins of maple sugaring. The programs are offered on weekends, holidays, and March Break until April 9.

The ongoing program, Maple Town is a family tradition which comprises of independent exploration and guided exhibits throughout the sugarbush, through which visitors can witness maple sap transformed into syrup in the evaporator. They can also warm up by the fireside lounge while children run freely on the natural playground. The sweet cravings can also be satiated with maple sugar candy samples, maple syrup drizzled pancakes at the Pancake Pavilion, and other maple products available. Visitors can add a horse-drawn wagon ride for the visit and are welcome to explore Mountsberg’s trails, historical sites, the animal barn and Raptor Centre. Talons and Tailfeathers, can be another activity for those who are interested in birds of prey.

Maple Season also includes another program called Sweetwater Season at the Crawford Lake. This experience focuses on the Indigenous heritage of maple sugaring and features the First Harvest: Celebrating Sweetwater exhibit. Visitors can step back in time to the 15th-century site when maple sugaring was the first harvest of the year. Sweetwater demonstrations will continue throughout the day, and visitors will learn about the history of maple sugar making. Like the tradition of wine tasting, people can also try different grades of maple syrup.

“We always get excited about Maple Season at Conservation Halton, and we are even more pleased to offer the programs in their original format this year,” said Brenna Bartley, Education Manager at Conservation Halton. She added that with over 600 maple trees, Mountsberg’s sugarbush has been producing maple syrup for over 150 years and educating the public for over 40 years.

Eager to learn about the history of maple syrup production, Anna Taylor shared that the product has been a household name across the continent, but not many people are aware of the process: “Events like these open up avenues for young and old alike as many people are curious to know history.”

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter