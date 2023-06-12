Nature Inspires Breanna Stewart's PUMA Stewie 2 "Earth"

Nature has become the colorway inspiration for Breanna Stewart's PUMA Stewie 2.

The unreleased shoe, which follows the "Ruby" colorway, is titled "Earth." The new version is mostly comprised of shades of caramel and taupe. Meanwhile, the inserts are made up of jade-green and gray designs. To complete the look, highlighter yellow laces make the shoe pop.

Breanna Stewart's PUMA Stewie 2 "Earth" is set to release on June 23, priced at $125 USD. You can shop for the shoe on Puma's website, in Puma stores or other authorized retailers.

In the meantime, check out the first look of Breanna Stewart's PUMA Stewie 2 "Earth" in the photo gallery above.

