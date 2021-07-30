‘Nature Cat’ Animated Series With Taran Killam, Kate McKinnon Renewed For Seasons 4 & 5 By PBS Kids

EXCLUSIVE: PBS Kids has handed the Daytime Emmy-nominated animated series Nature Cat renewals for both season four and season five.

Created by David Rudman and Adam Rudman, Nature Cat touts a cast consisting of current Saturday Night Live stars and alums. Taran Killam stars as Nature Cat, Kate McKinnon as Squeeks, a daring and fearless mouse; and Bobby Moynihan as Hal, an overly curious, rambunctious, lovable dog. Garfunkel and Oates’ Kate Micucci also features as Daisy, a super smart bunny. The cast will all return for the newly ordered seasons.

Combined, seasons four and five will consist of 20 half-hour new episodes plus two one-hour movie specials set to debut in 2022.

In each episode of Nature Cat, once his family leaves for the day, house cat Fred transforms into Nature Cat, “backyard explorer extraordinaire.” A house cat with no instincts for nature, Nature Cat gets the help of his animal friends for adventures full of nature investigation, “aha” discovery moments and humor, all while inspiring children to go outside and “play the show.”

“The humor of Nature Cat along with the overarching theme of the importance of spending time in nature continues to resonate with kids and families, especially over the past year,” said Adam Rudman and David Rudman. “The new seasons will bring bigger, bolder, and of course funny adventures while presenting relevant themes such as weather, recycling and civics in relatable stories for our young audience.”

David Rudman and Adam Rudman executive produce Nature Cat. The series hails from Spiffy Pictures.

