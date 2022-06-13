Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the natural sweeteners market are ABF Ingredients; Archer-Daniels-Midland Company; Cargill Inc. ; DuPont; FoodChem International Corporation; Galam Group; GLG Lifetech; Herboveda; Imperial Sugar; Ingredion Incorporated; Madhava Natural Sweeteners; Merisant; Morita Kagaku Kogyo; Ohly; Associated British Foods Plc; DSM NV; Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pvt Ltd; Fooditive B.

New York, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

V.; Hearthside Food Solutions LLC; Koninklijke; MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc; Madhava, Ltd.; Nestle SA; Pyure Brands LLC; Saganà Association; Stevia Biotech Pvt Ltd; Suminter India Organics; The Real Stevia Company; Wilmar International Limited; XiliNat.



The global natural sweeteners market is expected to grow from $4.88 billion in 2021 to $5.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The market is expected to grow to $6.7 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.



The natural sweeteners market consists of sales of natural sweeteners by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve the palatability and shelf life of food products and have the potential to make the food both nutritional and flavorful.These are more natural or unprocessed such as honey, maple syrup, and agave nectar than processed sugar.



Natural sweeteners are refined and prepared using methods such as boiling, mixing, pH adjustment, filtration, and fermentation.



The main types of natural sweeteners are stevia, sorbitol, xylitol, mannitol, erythritol, sweet proteins, and others.Stevia is a type of natural sweetener that is manufactured from a leaf related to popular garden flowers like asters and chrysanthemums.



The different applications include bakery goods, sweet spreads, confectionery, and chewing gums, beverages, dairy products, others and used by various sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, direct sales, others.



North America was the largest region in the natural sweeteners market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity is expected to propel the growth of the natural sweeteners market in the coming years.A large portion of the population is choosing low sugar options to manage their diabetes and obesity conditions.



Many individuals are switching from refined table sugar and high-fructose corn syrup to natural sweeteners because they are a healthier alternative to refined sugars and can help people lose weight. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, around 38.2 million children globally, under the age of 5 years were obese or overweight. Additionally, as per the World Health Organization report in 2021, diabetes has resulted in 1.5 million deaths in 2019. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity drives the growth of the natural sweeteners market.



The growing product innovations are shaping the natural sweeteners market.Major companies operating in the natural sweeteners sector are focused on developing product innovations to strengthen their position.



For instance, in 2020, DouxMatok, an Israel-based sweetener-alternative start-up launched Incredo Sugar using proprietary technology. Incredo Sugar, which is created from actual cane or beet sugar is a unique solution for sugar reduction as it allows food products to be reduced in sugar by up to 50%.



In December 2020, Whole Earth Brands, Inc., a US-based food company brand acquired Wholesome Sweeteners for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition broadens whole earth’s diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delectable products, which meet rising consumer requirements for natural and plant-based dietary options, baking ingredients, and flavor profiles. Wholesome Sweeteners Incorporated is a US-based company that focuses on organic sweeteners.



The countries covered in the natural sweeteners market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





