Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the natural sweeteners market are ABF Ingredients, Archer-Daniels-Midland, Cargill Inc., DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, FoodChem International Corporation, Galam Ltd., GLG Life Tech Corp, Herboveda, Imperial Sugar, Ingredion Incorporated, Madhava Foods, Merisant, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co.

New York, March 15, 2023
Ltd., Ohly, PureCircle Ltd., Roquette Frères, Sunwin Tech Group Inc., SweetLeaf Stevia, Tate & Lyle PLC, Associated British Foods PLC., Fooditive B.V., Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, Nestle SA, and Wilmar International Limited.

The global natural sweeteners market grew from $5.37 billion in 2022 to $5.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The natural sweeteners market is expected to grow to $7.38 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The natural sweeteners market consists of sales of unprocessed honey, maple syrup, agave nectar, and other natural sweeteners.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Natural sweeteners are sugar substitutes that are refined and prepared using methods such as boiling, mixing, pH adjustment, filtration, and fermentation. They are used to improve the palatability and shelf life of food products and have the potential to make the food both nutritional and flavorful.

North America was the largest region in the natural sweeteners market in 2022. The regions covered in the natural sweeteners report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of natural sweeteners are stevia, sorbitol, xylitol, mannitol, erythritol, sweet proteins, and others.Stevia is a type of natural sweetener that is manufactured from a leaf related to popular garden flowers like asters and chrysanthemums.

The different applications include bakery goods, sweet spreads, confectionery, and chewing gums, beverages, dairy products, others and used by various sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, direct sales, others.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity is expected to propel the growth of the natural sweeteners market in the coming years.A large portion of the population is choosing low sugar options to manage their diabetes and obesity conditions.

Many individuals are switching from refined table sugar and high-fructose corn syrup to natural sweeteners because they are a healthier alternative to refined sugars and can help people lose weight. For instance, in 2022, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based national public health agency, around 37.3 million people are suffering from diabetes which equals 11.3% of the United States population. Additionally, according to the International Diabetes Federation’s December 2021 report, a Belgium-based leading global diabetes community approximately 537 million adults are suffering from diabetes globally, whereas 3 out of 4 adults are in low- and middle-income countries. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity drives the growth of the natural sweeteners market.

The growing product innovations are shaping the natural sweeteners market.Major companies operating in the natural sweeteners sector are focused on developing product innovations to strengthen their position.

For instance, in 2020, DouxMatok, an Israel-based sweetener-alternative start-up launched Incredo Sugar using proprietary technology. Incredo Sugar, which is created from actual cane or beet sugar is a unique solution for sugar reduction as it allows food products to be reduced in sugar by up to 50%.

In December 2020, Whole Earth Brands, Inc., a US-based food company brand acquired Wholesome Sweeteners for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition broadens whole earth’s diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delectable products, which meet rising consumer requirements for natural and plant-based dietary options, baking ingredients, and flavor profiles. Wholesome Sweeteners Incorporated is a US-based company that focuses on organic sweeteners.

The countries covered in the natural sweeteners market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The natural sweeteners market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides natural sweeteners market statistics, including natural sweeteners industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a natural sweeteners market share, detailed natural sweeteners market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the natural sweeteners industry. This natural sweeteners market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
