Natural Resources, 1CM, MEG at 52-Week Highs

Baystreet.ca
·1 min read


Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T.CNQ) hit a new 52-week high of $90.65 Friday. No news stories available today.

1CM Inc (C.EPIC) hit a new 52-week high of $2.11 Friday. No news stories available today.

MEG Energy Corp. (T.MEG) hit a new 52-week high of $26.83 Friday. No news stories available today.

Opsens Inc. (T.OPS) hit a new 52-week high of $2.85 Friday. No news stories available today.

RB Global Inc. (T.RBA) hit a new 52-week high of $91.29 Friday. No news stories available today.

Read: