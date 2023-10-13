Natural Resources, 1CM, MEG at 52-Week Highs

Reuters

Tesla now dominates just half of the market, down from the 62% it held in the first quarter, despite a price war started by the Elon Musk-led company to solidify its foothold in the competitive EV arena. However, the company could reverse the downward trend with the launch of its Cybertruck electric pickup truck, which is set to be delivered to customers in the current quarter, the market research firm said. "Higher inventory levels, more product availability, and downward pricing pressure have helped spur continued linear growth of EV sales in the U.S. market," Cox said.