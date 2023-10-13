Natural Resources, 1CM, MEG at 52-Week Highs
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T.CNQ) hit a new 52-week high of $90.65 Friday. No news stories available today.
1CM Inc (C.EPIC) hit a new 52-week high of $2.11 Friday. No news stories available today.
MEG Energy Corp. (T.MEG) hit a new 52-week high of $26.83 Friday. No news stories available today.
Opsens Inc. (T.OPS) hit a new 52-week high of $2.85 Friday. No news stories available today.
RB Global Inc. (T.RBA) hit a new 52-week high of $91.29 Friday. No news stories available today.
