Natural Protein Powder Market Size to Grow by USD 7.7 Billion | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Natural Protein Powder Market finds that the availability of world-class athletics & fitness infrastructure, increased consumer acceptance of food supplementation, high disposable income, and a favorable government outlook are expected to fuel the growth of the Natural Protein Powder Market during the forecast period. The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 4.9 Billion in the year 2021.



The Global Natural Protein Powder Market size is forecasted to reach USD 7.7 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.90% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Natural Protein Powder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Natural plant-based protein powder, Natural whey protein powder, Other), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Natural Protein Powder market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.90% during the forecast period.

The Natural Protein Powder market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 4.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.7 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Natural Protein Powder market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Gaining Popularity of Plant-Based Protein Drives the Market

Proteins derived from animal sources are becoming more expensive, prompting producers to seek out less costly alternatives. Plant-based proteins such as rice, soy, canola, wheat, and pea are gaining popularity as supplements. Various companies seek new prospects by valorizing ingredients to improve nutritional product content or by creating new applications for vicelin, globulins, prolamins, and albumins. The increase in vegan food options and the acceptance of vegan trends as a proper diet are predicted to positively impact the Natural Protein Powder Market industry during the projection period. As stated in the Nutrients journal, the scope of application for vegan protein powders positively affected the human body. The expansion of comprehensive media efforts by vegan groups to raise consumer awareness and the possibility of disorders such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease due to consumption of meat has offered profitable growth opportunities.

Restraint:

Unfavorable Publicity Hinders the Market Expansion

Protein powder is a type of dietary supplement. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defers manufacturers in determining product safety and labeling. As a result, there is no way to tell if a protein powder includes what the maker claims. It may induce intestinal discomfort. People who are allergic to dairy or have difficulty digesting lactose (milk sugar) may have gastrointestinal pain if they consume a milk-based protein powder. Volatility in raw material costs, such as milk and soybean, is likely to cause price volatility in protein supplements due to supply and demand limits. However, unfavorable publicity and claims are projected to hamper the protein powder market's growth during the forecasted timeframe.

Segmentation of the Global Natural Protein Powder Market:

Product Natural plant-based protein powder Natural whey protein powder Other

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/natural-protein-powder-market-1723

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the effect of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Natural Protein Powder Market industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic





a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East & Africa

Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long-Term Dynamics Short-Term Dynamics

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Natural Protein Powder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Natural plant-based protein powder, Natural whey protein powder, Other), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Anticipated to be the Fastest Growing Region

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Natural Protein Powder Market during the projection period. The region's product demand is mainly driven by modernization and the rising desire for on-the-go snacking options in emerging economies such as China and India. In addition, changing consumer lifestyles due to rising disposable income are predicted to drive this region’s Natural Protein Powder Market industry over the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Natural Protein Powder Market:

Amway Corp.

Cargill Inc.

Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.

GNC Holdings Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Kerry Group Plc

Makers Nutrition LLC.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Organic Valley

and Sports Supplements Ltd.

Recent Developments:

May 2019: Canada’s Burcon Nutra Science Corporation launched new pea and canola protein blends. The firm also announced plans to enter into a joint venture to build a new commercial plant protein production facility.

January 2019: Amazing Glass launched a new ‘Amazing Protein Glow,’ an alternative to animal-derived collagen supplements.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Natural Protein Powder Market?

How will the Natural Protein Powder Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Natural Protein Powder Market?

What is the Natural Protein Powder market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Natural Protein Powder Market throughout the forecast period?

This market, titled “Natural Protein Powder Market” will cover complete information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others, as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Product Natural plant-based protein powder Natural whey protein powder Other

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Amway Corp.

Cargill Inc.

Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.

GNC Holdings Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Kerry Group Plc

Makers Nutrition LLC.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Organic Valley

and Sports Supplements Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

