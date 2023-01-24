Natural Immune Booster Market to Anticipate Growth at a Rate of More Than 6.86% While Reaching USD 19.67 Billion by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Natural Immune Booster Market Information Trends and Insights by type (yeast extract, yeast beta and others), by application (beverages, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, bakery and processed foods and others) and by Region Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, US, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Immune Booster Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Natural Immune Booster Market Information By Type, By Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, By 2030, the market for natural immune boosters is anticipated to reach USD 19.67 billion after expanding at a rate of more than 6.86% between 2022 and 2030.

Market Synopsis:

A wide variety of foods are available that can support people's immune systems in strengthening them. People's health is currently negatively impacted by a number of issues, including environmental contaminants, an increase in infectious diseases, etc. Recently, there has been a noticeable rise in the demand for natural immune boosters as a means of protection against these factors. Cancer patients are 10 times more likely to contract Listeria infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

During the anticipated period, the market can expand significantly. Owing to a variety of factors, people are highly susceptible to illness, which could act as a catalyst and boost demand in the market. Future market growth for natural immune boosters may also be significantly influenced by the increase in behavior and attitude toward living a healthy lifestyle.

Majority of the market share is taken up by Europe. During the anticipated period as well, the region is anticipated to hold its strong market position. Europe may be able to control the worldwide market thanks to the existence of a sizable number of well-known and prosperous corporate firms.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 19.67 billion CAGR 6.86% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers rise in the number of health-conscious people high health vulnerability of people

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the natural immune booster market are

Specialty Biotech Co. Ltd.

Royal DSM N. V.

AB Mauri

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd

Lallemand Inc.

BiotecPharmacon ASA

Hansen A/S

November 2022

Biocodex, a company specialising in microbiota and women's health, reports that it has purchased the majority of Hilma, a start-up in the US that focuses on natural therapies. This purchase, which is a crucial component of the Group's international growth plan, will allow Biocodex to strengthen its position in the US market's digestive health and women's health segments.

Hilma creates organic cures for gastrointestinal problems, restlessness, immune support, and other conditions. Since its debut, the company, which is digitally native, has developed a strong community around its line of top-selling digestive products. They have increased the scope of their product offering to include anything from occasional constipation to bloating, and they are now a mainstay in the digestive aisle at Target, among other stores.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Growing customer preference for natural goods is a significant element impacting the market expansion. The market is expanding as a result of consumers' surging concerns about preventative healthcare and the effectiveness of foods that promote immunity. Because more people are consuming functional foods, which in addition to providing essential nourishment also aid enhance health, the demand for foods that boost immunity has surged.

The rise of the food and beverage sector as a result of mounting consumer expenditure and supportive government policies is anticipated to be a key driver of the immunity-boosting food market. The rise in demand for organic food among health-conscious customers is anticipated to fuel market expansion for foods that promote immunity.

A significant growth opportunity is anticipated to be created by rising geriatric populations and increased knowledge of the health benefits of immunity-boosting foods. Due to a rise in the number of consumers with increased purchasing power for healthy food products, the market for foods that boost immunity is anticipated to expand.

The increase in the elderly population and the growth in online sales offer fantastic opportunities for the market for the natural immune booster market. During the forecast period, the probiotic food market will grow due to the rise in demand for products like yogurt and kefir that contain probiotics.

Market Restraints:

The market players must take into account a wide range of obstacles that are present in the industry. The heavy reliance on advancing technology to bring new and better natural immune boosters to market is one of the major challenges.

The complexity of businesses may grow further due to the technology environment's constant evolution. The shifting client preferences for natural immune boosters is another significant concern. It might have an effect on market performance globally and raise the amount of uncertainty in the market environment.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is driving increasing demand for immune support products all across the world. The increased public awareness of health and well-being is responsible for this expansion.

They regularly consume immunity boosters laced with omega-3 fatty acids, mineral supplements, herbal extracts, and vitamins in an effort to avoid contracting any kind of infectious disease. Disruptions in the supply chain network are one of the major problems that could happen. According to the Nutrition Business Journal, sales of natural immune boosters and supplements grew rapidly in April 2020.

But with the purpose of ensuring well-being, consumers are now increasingly opting for nutritious products. Over time, the global industry should gain significantly from this.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The market for natural immune boosters can be segregated into various types, such as yeast extract, yeast beta, and other products.

The most popular natural immunity boosters in the market are yeast beta and extract, respectively. During the anticipated time, the yeast beta segment is anticipated to be crucial in boosting the market's size. Its demand is anticipated to increase significantly in the coming years because of its capacity to fortify the body against all types of interruptions.

By Application

The natural immune booster industry can be divided into various applications, including pharmaceuticals, processed foods, baked goods, and beverages.

Since they can be used in a wide variety of products, natural immune boosters are thought to be extremely versatile products. During the anticipated period, the demand for pharmaceuticals and beverages could significantly contribute to the market's growth.

Regional Insights

With people's knowledge of health and self-wellness steadily rising, Europe is poised to take the lead in the near future. In addition, the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders including diabetes and obesity would boost the market in this area.

Asia Pacific will follow the region due to the region's rising urbanization, which is further driving individuals to turn to immune health supplements. In addition, the changing lifestyles and growing health consciousness would fuel market expansion in this area. Elderberry, zinc, vitamin C, and vitamin D products are in high demand in the area as a result of COVID-19.

