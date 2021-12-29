Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2022

Major companies in the natural gas distribution market include Uniper, Centrica plc, Eni S. p. A. , E. ON SE, Chubu Electric Power, Engie, Tokyo Gas, Polish Oil and Gas Co (PGNiG) SA, OSAKA GAS CO and National Grid Plc.

The global natural gas distribution market is expected to grow from $818.70 billion in 2021 to $905.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1,320.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%.



The natural gas distribution market consists of sales of natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gas distribution systems (e.g., mains, meters) including gas marketers that buy gas from the well and sell it to a distribution system, gas brokers or agents that arrange the sale of gas over gas distribution systems operated by others and establishments that transmit and distribute gas to final consumers. The natural gas distribution is segmented into industrial and commercial natural gas distribution and household natural gas distribution.



The main types of natural gas distribution are industrial and commercial natural gas distribution, household natural gas distribution.Natural gas is one of the most efficient and non-polluting modern fuels for both industrial and home use.



Natural gas has risen gradually in the energy basket of major countries due to its characteristic clean burning nature and availability via pipeline connection, which eliminates the need for local storage and other transit requirements. The different types of operators include public operator and private operator.



Eastern Europe was the largest region in the natural gas distribution market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in natural gas distribution market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Companies in the natural gas distribution industry are investing in robotic wireless in-pipe leak detection systems for faster repair of leakages.Traditional detection systems are often slow.



The new robotic technology can detect leaks at a faster pace and with high accuracy.The robotic devices uses laser beams to detect potential leak points by analyzing the gas concentration in close proximity.



This technology provides reliable results and reduced amount of data to be processed in detection to plug gas leakage.For instance, A6 OMD robot, developed by SMP Robotics, is used to detect underground pipeline gas leaks.



It uses GPS to frame a map to locate the gas leak for a pipeline of any length.



Companies in the natural gas distribution market are using alternate modes of natural gas transportation for the delivery of natural gas through land.Natural gas is transported mostly through pipes or through shipping vessels.



However, companies are now exploring the use of railroads for the delivery of natural gas.Transporting natural gas through rails might allow the companies to expand its reach to remote industrial areas.



Following the trend, in 2019, the U.S Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration approved the New Fortress Energy ’s plan to transport natural gas from Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale by train for about 175 miles to South Jersey, U.S.



The countries covered in the report include Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam





