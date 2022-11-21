Natural Cool Holdings (Catalist:5IF) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Natural Cool Holdings (Catalist:5IF) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Natural Cool Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0021 = S$110k ÷ (S$94m - S$41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Natural Cool Holdings has an ROCE of 0.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 6.0%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Natural Cool Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Natural Cool Holdings' ROCE Trend?

The fact that Natural Cool Holdings is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 0.2% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 42% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a side note, Natural Cool Holdings' current liabilities are still rather high at 43% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On Natural Cool Holdings' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Natural Cool Holdings has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. However the stock is down a substantial 73% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Natural Cool Holdings, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

