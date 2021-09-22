Natural causes killed Glenaire family found weeks after death: police

Three family members whose bodies were found in the living room of a Glenaire house over the summer all died of natural causes possibly related to the untimely death of the home caretaker, an investigation led by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office has determined.

The family was taken care of by 66-year-old Roger Wilfong, who died in June approximately one month before his body was discovered, according to the sheriff’s office. Autopsy results showed he choked to death while eating.

His mother, Virginia King, 99, and sister, Mary Wilfong, 67, were unable to get around the house without his assistance, according to police.

Investigators believe the mother and sister possibly died because they were unable to access food, water, medication or sanitation, Sarah Boyd, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said in a statement. The air-conditioning was not working in the home as temperatures rose well into the 90-degree range during the time when they are thought to have died and possibly played a role in their deaths, Boyd said.

The exact cause of death for the mother and sister is unknown, Boyd said. The family dog was also found dead next to a toilet in the bathroom. Its body was too decomposed for the veterinarian performing a necropsy to determine cause of death, authorities said.

No foul play was discovered in the deaths and the county sheriff’s office has closed its investigation, Boyd said.