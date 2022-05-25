Natural Carob Powder Accounts for Close to 60% Revenue Share in Global Market: Fact.MR Study

Carob Powder Market Analysis By Product Type (Natural and Organic Carob Powder), By Sales Channel (B2B, B2C), By Region - Global Forecast 2022 to 2032

United States, Rockville, MD, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global carob powder market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Carob's numerous health benefits, such as its high calcium content, caffeine-free status, and cholesterol-free status, make it a popular option in food products.

A major factor boosting carob demand is the rising demand for bread items and convenience foods. Other factors fueling carob demand is increased potential in the bakery and confectionery industries, as well as increased carob production.

Carob powder is also often used as cattle feed. In this regard, the growing feed market is expected to have a beneficial impact on the worldwide carob powder industry's growth in the future years. Carob powder also has some inherent qualities, such as disease resistance and diabetic friendliness, which have helped it acquire traction in the food business.

The adoption of healthier gluten-free options for use in baking items by the global community is a key driver of carob powder market expansion. The highly cost-effective carob, which is widely utilized as a thickening agent and stabilizer to replace fat in low-calorie foods, will aid carob powder market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Global carob powder market to reach a valuation of US$ 105.9 billion by 2032.

  • Market in North America projected to increase at 6.7% CAGR over forecast period.

  • Market in China accounts for 46.7% share of global market.

  • B2B sales channel expected to rise at 6.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Carob powder manufacturers across the world are launching vegan food products in various food categories to capture a larger market share as the vegan population grows. Such considerations are projected to broaden the scope of carob powder as a vegan ingredient in the creation of diverse food products over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Market players have been working tirelessly to introduce emerging innovations and products to keep the market strong in the broader food and beverage industry. To differentiate themselves from the competition, industrial giants are engaging in various marketing techniques such as acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations.

With the increasing demand for carob powder in the worldwide industry, carob powder manufacturers are expected to see profitable growth prospects over the coming years.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global carob powder market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (natural and organic) and sales channel (B2B and B2C), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

About the Food and Beverage Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned food and beverage team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the food and beverage industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Check out more studies related to Food and Beverage Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

How is the Increasing Food Demand driving Up the Global Fats and Oils Market? - To generate consistency in high-quality oil, edible oil products such as soybean oil, palm oil, sunflower oil and canola oil, among others, are often purified using different procedures such as degumming, neutralizing, bleaching, and deodorizing.

Why are Sales of Water Enhancers Predicted to Increase Rapidly Going Forward? - Water enhancers spur up as a revolutionary product in such a scenario. Augmenting nutrients while consuming water is a key propelling motto of the water enhancer market; hence, zero calorie water enhancers have set the trend.

Antibiotic-Free Poultry Production goes Mainstream; Creates New Opportunities for Stakeholders - Ban on the use of antibiotics in poultry feed that promotes faster poultry growth is likely to open new avenues for stakeholders in the poultry feed market. According to World Health Organization (WHO) and other health authorities, antibiotic use in poultry feed poses significant health risks to humans.

3D Bio-printability of Carboxymethyl Cellulose-based Hydrogel will Augur Well for the Market Growth - Hydrogels have sought extensive applications in biomedical engineering, such as drug delivery agents, antibacterial, wound dressing, and tissue engineering. Natural hydrogels are considered as scaffold material in light of their bio-compatibility.

Inclination in Demand for Cosmetic Products Based on Marine Oil to Create Opportunities - The marine oil market is expected to include variants of fish oil in cosmetic formulations attributed to rising consumer’s interest in the relationship of fish nutrient and skin protection. Manufacturers too, are utilizing new formulations of oils by introducing unique products such as hair oils, moisturizers, lip balms, beauty creams, etc.

