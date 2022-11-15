“Natural Blush” Is Taking Over TikTok — But What Exactly Is It? Does It Work?

Have you ever heard of a beauty trend on Tiktok that required zero skill? Neither had we until we came across the "Natural Blush" hack — and it's the easiest one to date.

#Naturalblush has amassed over 215.4 million views on TikTok and has different variations. The greatest thing about this trend is that it doesn't involve buying new makeup products or any heavy lifting — you can do it all on your own. TikTokers are seen in clips pinching their noses and cheeks for an instant rosy glow, which comes in handy during the chillier months when you need a quick refresh on your bare skin. This trend isn't new, as it has been a hack that women have quietly used for centuries, so it could be possible that this is a beauty secret your mom kept from you. (The teacher can never tell the student everything.)

Some people feel that this hack may be the best thing since sliced bread, while others may be left with a face full of red. It's safe to say we'll still be grabbing our blushers now. Also, this trick only seems to work on the fairer skin tones, so if you're filled with much melanin, you may not see as much payoff, so continue to blush up.