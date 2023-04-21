Natti Natasha Debuts New Track Dedicated to Fiancé Raphy Pina at the 2023 Latin AMAs

"La Falta Que Me Haces," which conveys Natasha's struggle since she was separated from her fiancé last year, is out now

Courtesy TelevisaUnivision Natti Natasha

Natti Natasha is wearing her heart on her sleeve.

During the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday in Las Vegas, the "Criminal" singer — who co-hosted the award show alongside Clarissa Molina, Galilea Montijo and Julián Gil — brought viewers to tears with a debut performance of her new song "La Falta Que Me Haces" (How Much I Miss You).

The song shows Natasha, 36, getting vulnerable in her music for the first time since her fiancé and manager Raphy Pina was sentenced to three years and five months in prison for illegal possession of firearms in May of last year.

"To all the people who need this song, I didn't know that I needed it until the day we created it," she said after her performance. "In case you're watching Raphy, we all love you."

In the heart-wrenching song, she sings lyrics like "I pretend to be strong so that you won't know that it hurts" and "I don't know how to live without you."

Meanwhile, the cover art for the single, which is a photo of Natasha with a tear streaming down her face, was drawn by a detainee held at the same detention center as Pina.

The Dominican singer — who earned three nominations at the award show — welcomed her daughter Viva Isabelle with Pina, 44, in May 2021 after fertility struggles.

TelevisaUnivision Natti Natasha

"I am so happy, I am more full of LIFE than ever. Today God will give us one more blessing. Today God will perform another miracle of LIFE. TODAY God will do the same to celebrate the arrival of a Queen," Pina wrote on Instagram in Spanish before the birth of their baby girl. "I love you Natalia and this is our last photo with the Baby in your belly. 5.22.21 🙏🏻🏥 #TeamPinatti! Let's go to sleep because I think the girl comes around noon."

Natasha spoke to PEOPLE in September 2021 in light of her latest studio album Natividad, which was released only months after she gave birth. For the "En Bajita" singer, this project proved that she could do anything.

"I know that in the Spanish market they don't accept it so much — a woman being in the urban market," Natasha said at the time. "So I was like, I don't know if I'm going to be judged [or] if it's going to be accepted. I speak the way I speak and I'm going to be a mother. I can't ask for permission to be happy in all aspects of my life."

Courtesy TelevisaUnivision Natti Natasha

"I'm just going to break the rules," she continued.

Over the weekend, the singer appeared onstage during Becky G's Coachella set for a performance of their smash single "Sin Pijama." She is expected to join the "Shower" singer onstage once more for weekend two.

Listen to "La Falta Que Me Haces" now.

