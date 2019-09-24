Nats win DH opener, ending Phillies' playoff hopes

Trea Turner had three hits, major league RBI leader Anthony Rendon drove in a pair of runs, and the Washington Nationals defeated the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.





The Nationals (87-69) reduced their magic number for securing a playoff berth to two, while the Phillies (79-77) were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

Washington, which holds the top spot in the NL wild-card chase, broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run sixth.





Turner led off with a single, and Adam Eaton just missed a home run, settling for a double. Turner scored on Rendon's sacrifice fly, and Eaton came home on Ryan Zimmerman's two-out single.





Turner finished with two doubles and a single, and he scored twice.





Tanner Rainey (2-3) pitched a scoreless sixth inning for the win, and Daniel Hudson worked the ninth for his sixth save as Washington relievers tossed five scoreless, hitless innings.





Nationals starter Joe Ross survived a first-inning jam and allowed a run on five hits over four innings.





The Phillies used a parade of relievers in the doubleheader opener with Nick Vincent (1-4), who was responsible for the sixth-inning runs, taking the loss.





Four of the first five Phillies reached base against Ross in the first. With the bases loaded and one out, Juan Segura singled to left, scoring Cesar Hernandez, who led off with a walk. The Phillies were unable to add more, as Scott Kingery struck out and Adam Haseley grounded out.





The Nationals tied it in the fourth when Turner doubled, was bunted over third by Eaton and scored on a sacrifice fly by Rendon, who has 124 RBIs on the season.





Washington added a run in the eighth when Edgar Garcia walked the bases loaded and later threw a wild pitch.





--Field Level Media