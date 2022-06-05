Nats catcher Ruiz ends 5-4 win over Reds with pickoff at 1st

  • Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel (15) steals second base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    1/7

    Nationals Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel (15) steals second base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) walks to the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    2/7

    Nationals Reds Baseball

    Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) walks to the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas (28) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a two-run double hit by Josh Bell during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    3/7

    Nationals Reds Baseball

    Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas (28) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a two-run double hit by Josh Bell during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • CORRECTS TO SUNDAY, JUNE 5, 2022, NOT SATURDAY, JUNE 4, 2022 Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel (15) slides safely into home plate against Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz (20) after a single hit by Tommy Pham during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    4/7

    CORRECTION Nationals Reds Baseball

    CORRECTS TO SUNDAY, JUNE 5, 2022, NOT SATURDAY, JUNE 4, 2022 Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel (15) slides safely into home plate against Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz (20) after a single hit by Tommy Pham during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    5/7

    Nationals Reds Baseball

    Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • CORRECTS TO SUNDAY, JUNE 5, 2022, NOT SATURDAY, JUNE 4, 2022 Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    6/7

    CORRECTION Nationals Reds Baseball

    CORRECTS TO SUNDAY, JUNE 5, 2022, NOT SATURDAY, JUNE 4, 2022 Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a double by Tyler Stephenson during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    7/7

    Nationals Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a double by Tyler Stephenson during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel (15) steals second base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) walks to the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas (28) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a two-run double hit by Josh Bell during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
CORRECTS TO SUNDAY, JUNE 5, 2022, NOT SATURDAY, JUNE 4, 2022 Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel (15) slides safely into home plate against Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz (20) after a single hit by Tommy Pham during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
CORRECTS TO SUNDAY, JUNE 5, 2022, NOT SATURDAY, JUNE 4, 2022 Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a double by Tyler Stephenson during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Reds
    Cincinnati Reds
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Maikel Franco
    Maikel Franco
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Corbin
    Patrick Corbin
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Senzel
    Nick Senzel
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CINCINNATI (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched six effective innings, Josh Bell had a two-run double and catcher Kelbert Ruiz picked Nick Senzel off first base to end the game as the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Sunday.

The Reds challenged the call, but video review confirmed the out.

Maikel Franco homered for the first time since May 14 and Washington capitalized on two fourth-inning Cincinnati errors.

The three-game losing streak is the Reds’ longest since dropping nine straight in late April and early May. Washington’s three straight wins follow a four-game losing streak.

Corbin (2-8) overcame nine Cincinnati hits and three first-inning runs in the first to turn in five scoreless innings. Corbin, who didn’t walk anybody and struck out five, has allowed 21 hits in 10 1/3 innings over his last two starts.

Victor Arano and Erasmo Ramirez combined to pitch the seventh and eighth before Stephen Cishek overcame a walk and Senzel’s infield hit for his first save since 2019, when he was with the Cubs.

Luis Castillo (2-3) made his his sixth start and allowed a season-high four walks over 6 1/3 innings while slipping to 0-5 in six career starts against the Nationals. Castillo gave up six hits and five runs, three earned, with six strikeouts.

Bell doubled into right field corner to drive in César Hernández and Lane Thomas with two outs in the first inning. The Reds responded with three straight hits in the bottom of the inning, including back-to-back doubles from Joey Votto and Tyler Stephenson.

Errors by shortstop Kyle Farmer and right fielder Aristides Aquino fueled Washington’s fourth-inning, two-run rally. Luis García drove in Yadiel Hernandez with the first run, and Franco scored as César Hernández beat out a potential double-play grounder to Votto at first base.

Franco went deep to left in the sixth for his fourth homer of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) threw a bullpen session Sunday and will travel with the team to Miami, where a decision could be made on when he returns, manager Dave Martinez said. Strasburg has been out since early April. … Arano walked off the field with an apparent leg injury after misplaying a grounder and falling to the ground in the eighth inning.

Reds: RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (right forearm soreness) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday, and recalled RHP Jared Solomon.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Tuesday’s starting pitcher at Miami still is to be determined.

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (2-7), the scheduled starter on Monday against the Diamondbacks, allowed six hits and four runs with eight strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings during his last start on Wednesday at Boston.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for record 5th time

    Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season. Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on to

  • Cale Makar raising the bar for Avalanche

    DENVER — Connor McDavid collected the puck inside in his own blue line and was off to the races. Less than a minute into Game 2 of the Western Conference final, the only thing standing in the way of the Edmonton Oilers captain — and in the way of another potential jaw-dropping highlight from the lightning-quick superstar — was Cale Makar. The Colorado Avalanche defenceman retreated backwards at a breathless pace before pivoting, angling McDavid away from danger and poking the puck off his stick.

  • No Dustin? No problem. RBC Canadian Open unfazed by Johnson's withdrawal

    TORONTO — Dustin Johnson was once the face of the RBC Canadian Open but years after he won the men's national golf championship his sudden withdrawal from the PGA Tour event isn't having a significant impact on the tournament's ticket sales. Johnson, who won the Canadian Open in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a new rival

  • The Nazem Kadri redemption tour continues

    With another signature game, this time in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, Nazem Kadri continues to prove he can be a valuable postseason performer.

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

  • Avalanche emerge from Game 1 chaos to take wild series-opener over Oilers

    Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.

  • Avalanche down Oilers 4-2 to take 3-0 stranglehold on Western Conference final

    EDMONTON — Evan Bouchard's bullet shot on a power play with under eight minutes to go in regulation clanked off Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz's right post. Eleven seconds later, the Oilers defenceman was picking himself up off the ice, outmuscled by J.T. Compher at Edmonton's blue line after the Colorado centre exited the penalty box before sneaking an innocent-looking shot through Mike Smith's pads. The Oilers were close Saturday night — a lot closer than they've been all series. They're

  • Borjan, Buchanan, Charron named Canada Soccer's top players for May

    Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan and Samuel Charron have been named Canada Soccer’s top players for the month for May. Borjan, a goalkeeper from Hamilton, helped Red Star Belgrade clinch a fifth Serbian league title in a row. He scored on a penalty in added time in Red Star's 3-1 season-ending win over FK Voždovac on May 22. Borjan helped Red Star win their second Serbian Cup in a row four days later with a 2-1 win over FK Partizan. Buchanan, a centre back from Brampton, Ont., won her fifth UEFA

  • Eight is Enough: Twins dump Blue Jays 9-3 to end Toronto's eight-game win streak

    TORONTO — For a few innings Friday night, it looked like the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays were going to have a back-and-forth slugfest with the ball carrying in the spring air at Rogers Centre. The Minnesota bullpen had other plans, completely shutting down the Toronto offence to help end the Blue Jays' eight-game winning streak. Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda hit two homers apiece and Byron Buxton added a two-run shot as Minnesota dumped Toronto 9-3. Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez gave

  • Raptors start petition to create national gun violence awareness day

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have started a petition to recognize the first Friday of June as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Canada. The petition published on Change.org asks Canadian legislators to join the United States in observing the day to honour survivors and victims of gun violence. In a release announcing the petition, the Raptors cited a Statistics Canada report that found firearm-related homicides have gone up 37 per cent over the past 11 years, though there are large data ga

  • Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for record 5th time

    Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season. Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on to

  • McDavid on Game 1: 'Just not good enough'

    Connor McDavid says the Oilers weren't good enough from the start in Game 1 of their Western Conference Final series with the Colorado Avalanche.

  • Espinal's three-run ninth-inning blast not enough as Jays fall 8-6 to Twins

    TORONTO — A Santiago Espinal three-run ninth-inning blast to go with earlier solo shots from George Springer, Alejandro Kirk and Matt Chapman fell short in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 8-6 rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Espinal’s one-out homer gave the Blue Jays (31-22) their 22nd round-tripper in their last 11 games. But four batters later, Bo Bichette grounded out to third to end the game, leaving runners on first and third. Minnesota leadoff hitter Luis Arraez belted four singl

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.

  • Packers' Crosby eager to bounce back this season

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby took an unusual step to establish an immediate kinship with his new holder. When former Chicago Bears punter Pat O’Donnell was looking for a place for his family to live after signing with the Packers in March, Crosby invited them to stay over at his house. “We just wanted to get to know them as much as possible early on, so that as we moved through this, it just kind of makes things easier,” Crosby said. Crosby and O’Donnell had only

  • Stamkos on playoff star power: 'We don't care who who's playing who'

    Steven Stamkos says that while star matchups like Connor McDavid & Nathan MacKinnon are good for the growth of the game, winning is all that matters for the Tampa Bay Lightning at this time of year.

  • Manoah in form, Hernandez homers as Jays beat White Sox 8-3 for 8th straight victory

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah admitted he was thinking about a complete game Thursday as the White Sox were trying to make a comeback attempt in the eighth inning. It provided a learning opportunity for the young right-hander, who provided another strong performance in Toronto's 8-3 win over Chicago. "Baseball is great, man. It teaches you lessons all the time," Manoah said. "That's a good lesson for me, to not worry about pitch count or look ahead in the game. Just stay in myself, con

  • Brandon teen starts Manitoba's first all-female cricket team

    One high school girl's dream grew into the first all-female cricket team in Manitoba, thanks to a group of like-minded teenagers from Brandon. Mahee Patel grew up playing the sport with her family and decided to try and recruit girls at the Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School where she's a student. Patel says she was pleasantly surprised by the response. "I had no faith that more than like three girls would join. But it turns out a lot of them did," Patel said. On Saturday the Crocus Plains

  • Jon Cooper and the Lightning face their toughest test

    The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves looking for answers against a hot New York Rangers team as the dream of winning the Stanley Cup for a third consecutive year looks less and less likely.

  • Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute

    VANCOUVER — A men's soccer exhibition match between Canada and Panama has been cancelled amid a contract dispute between the Canadian players and the sport's national governing body. Canada Soccer confirmed the match, scheduled for Sunday at Vancouver's B.C. Place, had been cancelled less than two hours before kickoff. A pair of training sessions scheduled for Friday and Saturday had previously been scrapped. Canada Soccer issued a statement late Saturday night saying it is "currently in discuss