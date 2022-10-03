NATPE Files for Bankruptcy After Pandemic Event Cancellations

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) announced on Monday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it plans to restructure its organization. The org says that it has depleted its financial reserves and has been unable to generate revenue after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to cancel many of its planned events.



NATPE traditionally holds its flagship conference event in Miami in January, with producers, station owners, syndicators and other major executives in the TV industry attending. But over the past two years, the world has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in January thanks to new variants of the virus that increase transmission, forcing NATPE to cancel those events.

“These cancellations forced NATPE to operate on its financial reserves, which now require it to reorganize the NATPE business structure,” read a statement from the organization.



NATPE says that its bankruptcy filing will not affect its plans to hold events in 2023. Its January conference event is currently set to be held in Nassau, Bahamas, along with a summer marketplace in Budapest, Hungary in June. NATPE was able to hold its marketplace event this past summer.



More to come…