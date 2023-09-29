NATO's Stoltenberg confident Poland will continue military support to Ukraine despite disagreements

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday he was confident that Poland will find ways to address disagreements with Ukraine without impacting military support for its neighbour's war against Russia.

Poland said last week it would only carrying out previously agreed arms deliveries to Ukraine and would instead focus on rebuilding its own weapon stocks.

Poland, a NATO member, has been seen until recently as one of Ukraine's staunchest allies in its war with Russia. But relations between the two countries have soured after Poland's decision to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports.

"I'm expecting and I'm confident that Ukraine and Poland will find a way to address those issues without that impacting in a negative way the military support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg told Reuters in an interview in Copenhagen.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alison Williams)