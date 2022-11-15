Nato's options after Russian missile hits Poland: from sit-down talks to a full-blown military response

Jens Stoltenberg - REUTERS

Nato has several options at its disposal after an errant rocket believed to have come from Russia reportedly hit one of its member countries, Poland, killing two people.

Nato’s 30 members could simply decide to invoke Article 4 of its founding treaty, which allows them to bring any issue of concern, especially related to the security of a member country, to the table for discussion within the North Atlantic Council. Since the alliance's creation in 1949, Article 4 has been invoked only half a dozen times, including by Turkey.

Eight Nato members – Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia – immediately invoked the article when Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Triggering Article 4 does not guarantee that the alliance will take action, but it is a significant step in intensifying discussions between members.

Looking to avoid a serious confrontation with Moscow, the alliance could simply decide to look to increase arms deliveries to Ukraine or bolster air defences along the Ukrainian border.

Artis Pabriks, Latvia’s defence minister, said on Tuesday night that Nato could provide air defences to Poland and “part of the territory of Ukraine”.

Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s Secretary General, warned at the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine that the alliance would defend “every inch of Nato territory”. Gitanas Nausėda, the Lithuanian president, reiterated the sentiment after Tuesday’s incident.

Members could decide a more aggressive response is appropriate and seek to invoke Article 5, which is about the collective defence of the member states specifically, stipulating that “an armed attack against one or more of” the allies “shall be considered an attack against them all”.

In other words, a full-blown military response.

It will likely depend on Russia’s explanation of the incident, which happened inside Polish territory.

The missile, which killed two people, did not hit either military or critical civilian infrastructure and the Russian defence ministry has denied responsibility.

In the unlikely event members do invoke Article 5, it could be that the alliance waits until President Joe Biden, who is currently in Indonesia, is back home, or at least in US airspace, before any response.

So far the US, which has 10,000 personnel stationed in Poland as the alliance’s largest member, has said it is waiting for the facts.

"It's often said that an attack on a Nato ally could trigger an Article 5 response, but Nato officials really stress that Article 5 is a conversation, not a machine,” cautioned Patrick Tucker, an editor at Defense One. “An Article 5 Response can take all sorts of forms. It's not a WWIII button.”

Yakov Kedmi, a Russian-Israeli diplomat, said Ukraine could be preparing to call for a no-fly zone over western parts of Ukraine that border Nato countries.

Enforcing a Nato-backed no-fly zone would put its air forces at risk of direct conflict with Russia, and experts have previously said such a move would be unlikely.