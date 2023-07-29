Natomas-area home sales: Real estate prices in Natomas the week of July 16

The median price per square foot for a home in Natomas increased in the past week to $297. That’s $31 less than the Sacramento County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Natomas was $262.

The most expensive community in Sacramento County is Downtown and Midtown, where the median price per square foot in the past week was $672.

The best deal can be found in South Sacramento, where the median price per square foot of a home sold is $285.

In the past week, a 1,712-square-foot home on Wapello Circle in Natomas sold for $510,000.

The figures in this text are based on sales registered during the week of Jul. 17.

