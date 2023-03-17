What is Nato and why is Finland joining?

Finnish soldier with rifle

Turkey is giving the go-ahead for Finland to join Nato - the defensive alliance of North American and European countries whose members are currently helping Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Both Finland and Sweden applied to join the bloc last year because they were concerned about Russian aggression.

What is Nato?

Nato - the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - was formed in 1949 by 12 countries, including the US, UK, Canada and France.

Members agree to help one another if they come under attack.

The organisation's original goal was to challenge Russian expansion in Europe after World War Two.

After the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, many of the Eastern European countries which used to be Russia's allies in the Warsaw Pact group were granted Nato membership.

Russia has long argued that Nato's acceptance of these countries threatens its security. It has vehemently opposed Ukraine's request to join the alliance, fearing this would encroach too closely on its territory.

Map showing Nato expansion in Europe

Why do Sweden and Finland want to join Nato?

Finland has a 1,340km (832 mile) land border with Russia, while Sweden faces it across the Baltic Sea.

For seven decades, both thought it safer to remain neutral rather than join Nato in opposition to Russia.

But after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, they asked jointly to be given entry to the alliance as soon as possible.

Graphic showing Finland and Sweden's armed forces

The two countries would add 280,000 troops to Nato's combined forces (including reservists), and more than 200 combat aircraft.

All current Nato members have to approve new countries joining through votes in their parliaments.

Why has Turkey opposed Finland and Sweden joining?

Turkey's government has said that Sweden and Finland have been harbouring Turkish citizens who it says are "terrorists". It has been demanding their extradition.

Since Sweden is the main focus of Turkey's complaints, Finland negotiated a settlement with Turkey on its own.

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has praised the "authentic and concrete steps" Finland has taken regarding his country's security.

He will now ask Turkey's parliament to vote to let Finland join Nato.

This leaves only Hungary still to approve Finland's entry and Hungary's ruling Fidesz Party says the parliament in Budapest will vote on the matter on 27 March.

Finland hopes it will be able to join Nato in time for the bloc's July summit in Lithuania.

However, Turkey is still criticising Sweden for harbouring "Kurdish militants" and neither Turkey or Hungary are yet asking their parliaments to vote on its entry.

How are Nato countries supporting Ukraine?

Many of the alliance's member states have provided Ukraine with weapons and ammunition to help it defend itself against Russia..

The US is sending 31 Abrams tanks, the UK 14 Challenger 2 tanks, Germany 14 Leopard 2 tanks and Norway eight Leopard 2 tanks.

The US has also sent armoured fighting vehicles such as the Stryker and the Bradley.

In addition, the US and UK have sent Ukraine long-range missile systems such as Himars and the M142, which have been striking targets behind Russia's front lines.

A Himars launcher under tree cover in eastern Ukraine

Several Nato countries have provided howitzers and self-propelled guns, while Turkey has sold Ukraine several Bayraktar TB2 armed drones.

The US and others have supplied air defence systems such as Patriot and Starstreak to shoot down Russian cruise missiles and drones over Ukraine.

The anti-tank weapons that the US and UK have supplied, such as Javelin and Nlaw, were crucial in turning back Russia's advance on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, in spring 2022.

Nato countries are also aiming to ramp up their supplies of artillery shells and ammunition to Ukraine, and are asking their domestic manufacturers to increase production.

Why won't Nato countries give Western jets to Ukraine?

Poland says it will send four Soviet-era Mig fighter jets to Ukraine, and Slovakia says it will send 13 Migs that it no longer uses.

However, Nato countries are not sending the more modern, US-made F-16s that Ukraine has been asking for.

It takes a lot of time to train pilots, and the planes need a great deal of maintenance.

Nato countries also fear Ukraine could use these jets to strike targets inside Russia, which could draw them deeper into the war.

However, Nato says the question of the fighter jets will stay "under discussion".

Why isn't Nato sending troops to help Ukraine?

Nato countries are not sending troops to Ukraine for fear of provoking a direct conflict with Russia.

They also refused to operate a no-fly zone over Ukraine, for the same reason.

Nato has stepped up its military defences in eastern Europe

However, since Russia's invasion, Nato countries have stationed 40,000 troops in eastern Europe - on the territory of alliance members such as Lithuania and Poland.

They also have another 300,000 troops on high alert in Europe.

Why isn't Ukraine in Nato?

Nato told Ukraine in 2008 that it could join the bloc at some point in the future, but declined its recent request for "fast-track" membership.

This is because Article 5 of the Nato charter says that if one member is attacked, all members should come to its defence.

If Ukraine was made a member, Nato countries would technically have to go to war with Russia.