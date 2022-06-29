Biden pledges bigger US troop presence in eastern Europe, permanent presence in Poland – NATO recap

Francesca Chambers, USA TODAY
·6 min read

MADRID – President Joe Biden pledged Wednesday to boost the U.S. military presence in eastern Europe, including establishing a permanent presence in Poland, as he gathered Wednesday with other NATO leaders at a summit intended to show resolve against Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

"In a moment when Putin has shattered peace in Europe and attacked the very, very tenets of rule-based order, the United States and our allies, we're going to step up. We're stepping up," Biden said at the NATO summit in Madrid.

Biden said the U.S. would also enhance its rotational deployments in the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

'A kick in the gut': Finland's, Sweden's drive to join NATO a defeat for Putin, a win for the West

Two heavyweights:New phase of Russia war on Ukraine is slog of two sides slugging it out

The U.S. is also sending two additional F-35 squadrons to the U.K., stationing two more destroyers in Spain and will improve defense capabilities in Germany and Italy.

Working with military allies, Biden said the U.S. would help ensure that NATO nations are "ready to meet threats from all directions, across every domain."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this week the organization would put 300,000 troops on high alert, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. More than 40,000 troops are currently under NATO command.

The U.S. has deployed or extended the deployment of more than 20,000 additional forces to Europe since the start of Putin's war against Ukraine in February, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said.

That brings the number of American service members on the continent to more 100,000, Kirby said.

The latest

  • NATO expansion: NATO leaders have formally invited Sweden and Finland to join the alliance. The invitation comes just hours after Turkey dropped its objections to the Nordic nations’ membership. Final approval could still be months away because the legislative bodies of all 30 NATO countries must vote to accept their membership.

  • Where's Biden: He's participating in closed-door sessions with other heads of state and government of NATO nations and bilateral meetings with U.S. allies.

  • What to watch: Biden's meeting with the Turkish president. The leaders spoke by phone Monday ahead of a face-to-face conversation at the NATO summit.

  • What will Biden offer? Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, suggested the U.S. may sell Turkey upgraded F-16 fighter jets.

  • Challenging China: Biden also held hold a joint meeting with Japan's Fumio Kishida and South Korea's Yoon Seok-youl at the summit site. Neither countries are NATO nations, yet they are participating in the summit for the first time.

  • On the menu: Visiting leaders will have dinner with President Pedro Sánchez of Spain.

What's about to happen

NATO nations are building out their strategic concept, a document that will determine what issues the alliance focuses on over the next decade.

Wednesday was the first full day of the summit. Leaders will meet again on Thursday.

The Group of Seven leading economic powers met in Germany for their annual gathering from June 26 to 28 before a larger meeting in Spain of NATO allies.
The Group of Seven leading economic powers met in Germany for their annual gathering from June 26 to 28 before a larger meeting in Spain of NATO allies.

What they are saying

  • Biden said as he arrived at the NATO gathering site that it will be a "history-making summit," where leaders will "reaffirm the unity and determination to our alliance to defend every inch NATO territory."

  • The U.S. president said the alliance's Article Five commitment to protect NATO nations if they are attacked "is sacrosanct."

  • "We mean when we say an attack against one is an attack against all," Biden said.

  • Biden asserted that Finland's and Sweden's decision to move away from neutrality to join NATO will make the alliance stronger and more secure.

  • President Pedro Sánchez of Spain told leaders at their first group session that entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO "is a milestone" that will make the alliance stronger.

  • "The world is looking at us. Let us show them our unity and our cohesion," he said.

  • The Department of Defense said the U.S. will "permanently forward station" the V Corps headquarters and field support battalion in Poland.

  • Wallander of DOD called it a "significant decision" and a recognition that the U.S. need to have a "longer-term capability to sustain our presence, our training, our activities, and our support to the countries of the eastern flank.

Other takeaways

Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea's decision to attend the summit for the first time is significant. It demonstrates NATO nations' growing concerns about the rising influence of China in the Indo-Pacific.

Biden has sought to neutralize China in Russia's war against Ukraine. But will Indo-Pacific powers aligning themselves more closely with the West and NATO's strategic concept naming China as an area of concern change Xi Jinping's calculation change?

How the West handles Russian aggression in Ukraine will affect how Xi approaches Taiwan, the U.S. president has stressed. On a trip to Asia last month, Biden said China is " flirting with danger" and recommitted the U.S. to defending Taiwan, which is a democratically governed part of China, if Xi attempts to take control by force.

Want to know more?  Here's what you missed 

Biden is in Europe meeting with allies at a NATO summit. He aims to keep the military alliance united behind Ukraine and foot stomp a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

NATO SUMMIT BEGINS: Biden, NATO allies convene in Spain to craft strategies dealing with Russia, China over next decade

PUNCHING BACK AT PUTIN: 'A kick in the gut': Finland's, Sweden's drive to join NATO a defeat for Putin, a win for the West

US considering sale of fighter jets to Turkey

The U.S. signaled its support on Wednesday for the sale of new F-16 fighter jets to Turkey ahead of a meeting in Madrid between Biden and the Turkish president.

"The United States supports Turkey’s modernization of its fighter fleet because that is a contribution to NATO security and therefore American security," the Department of Defense's Wallander said.

Turkey had been blocking Sweden and Finland's application to join NATO but removed its opposition on the first day of the summit – hours after Biden spoke to Erdoğan by phone.

An official told reporters traveling with Biden in Madrid that the U.S. did not offer Turkey anything to drop its objections. The president did not respond to a question later in the day about the possible sale of F-16 jets.

In an interview at the NATO summit, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., noted that there were "issues between Sweden, Finland and Turkey" that were "apparently" resolved.

"But it took the other members like the United States to be at the table to talk about other issues on Turkey's mind to finally close the deal," Durbin said.

Durbin said that if a deal was struck because the U.S. agreed to sell Turkey fighter jets he would support the sale.

"I think that the accession of Finland and Sweden changes the calculus of NATO protection. And Putin could not have imagined that NATO would be even stronger

He said of the potential fighter jet sale: "If that's what it took to close the deal, then I certainly support it. I think that the accession of Finland and Sweden changes the calculus of the NATO protection, and Putin could not have imagined that NATO would be even stronger after his invasion."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to NATO: U.S. will establish permanent troop presence in Poland

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • G-7 leaders united behind Ukraine, aim at Kremlin oil money

    ELMAU, Germany (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest developed economies said Tuesday they would explore far-reaching steps to cap Russia's income from oil sales that are financing its invasion of Ukraine and struck a united stance to support Kyiv for “as long as it takes" as the war grinds on. The final statement from the Group of Seven summit in Germany underlined their intent to impose “severe and immediate economic costs” on Russia. It left out key details on how fossil fuel price caps would

  • Putin is suffering from a 'small-man-syndrome macho view', says Ben Wallace

    Defence Secretary Ben Wallace hits out at Vladimir Putin, saying the Russian President is suffering from a 'small-man-syndrome macho view'.

  • U.S. increases its firepower in eastern Europe as Canada signs deal to bolster NATO presence in Latvia

    The United States opened the NATO leaders summit in Madrid on Wednesday by putting some serious firepower on the table to bolster the alliance's defences throughout Europe while Canada separately signed an agreement with Latvia to increase the Western military alliance's presence in the country. Whether it means additional Canadian troops will be dispatched to the Baltic country — or whether they will come from other allied nations — is unclear. The deal was hastily signed Wednesday afternoon an

  • NATO chief lauds 'fastest accession process ever' for Finland and Sweden membership

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg lauded the quick accession process for Finland and Sweden, saying the historic move demonstrated NATO's doors remain open.

  • PHOTOS: Tornado-warned storms pummel Alberta with heavy hail

    A round of photogenic severe thunderstorms hit Alberta on Tuesday, bringing large hail and tornado warnings to parts of the province.

  • UPDATE 1-Russian minister calls Swedish and Finnish NATO entry "destabilising"

    Russia views plans by Sweden and Finland to join NATO as a destabilising move, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Wednesday as the two countries appeared set to gain fast-track membership of the alliance. Finland and Sweden announced bids to join NATO in May, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine for their decisions to abandon decades of foreign policy neutrality. Further NATO expansion up to Russia's borders was the very outcome that Russian President Vladimir Putin said he wanted to prevent by launching the invasion that he calls Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t