Nato steps up plans to counter Russia’s ‘significant and direct threat’

David Hughes, PA Political Editor, in Madrid
·5 min read

Nato has agreed a “fundamental shift” which will see it return to Cold War-style readiness to respond to the increased threat posed by Russia.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Vladimir Putin had been proved “completely wrong” about the strength of the defence alliance, which is set to expand to include Sweden and Finland after they ended decades of neutrality over concerns about Russia.

Leaders of the 30 Nato members gathered in Madrid to agree a new plan for the alliance in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The move will mean 300,000 troops at high readiness next year, up from the current level of 40,000.

For the UK, this will mean the “majority” of naval forces – including one of the aircraft carriers and its support vessels – being available to Nato, along with extra air squadrons and land brigade-sized units.

Nato summit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands beside US President Joe Biden and other world leaders posing for a family photo during the Nato summit in Madrid (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said: “Today, Nato leaders decided a fundamental shift in our defence and deterrence to respond to a new security reality.”

Heavy equipment will be pre-positioned in eastern Nato members along with stockpiles of supplies, while forces from western members will be assigned specific regions on the eastern flank to protect in partnership with local troops.

“This is the first time since the Cold War that we have these kind of plans with pre-assigned forces,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

The Nato leaders were addressed by Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, who criticised them for failing to do enough to equip his forces or grant his country membership of the alliance.

Speaking via video link from Kyiv he said Ukraine’s resistance was protecting the Nato members.

He asked: “Hasn’t our contribution to defending Europe and the entire civilization been sufficient? What else is necessary?”

But Mr Stoltenberg said: “Ukraine can count on us for as long as it takes.

“Allies will continue to provide major military and financial help.”

The alliance agreed a new assistance package including communications kit, fuel, medical supplies and body armour, along with counter-mine equipment and anti-drone systems.

The new strategic concept adopted by Nato makes clear that Russia poses “the most significant and direct threat” to security.

Nato summit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson (right) and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (left) at the Nato summit (David Hughes/PA)

Mr Johnson met the leaders of Sweden and Finland to congratulate them on moving a step closer to Nato membership after Turkey dropped its objections.

The Prime Minister said: “The first lesson really from today is that if Vladimir Putin was hoping he would be getting less Nato on his western front as a result of his unprovoked, illegal invasion of Ukraine, he’s been proved completely wrong, he’s getting more Nato.”

As part of the UK’s effort to reinforce Nato’s eastern flank, the British presence in Estonia will be bolstered.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UK increased its presence in Estonia to include the temporary deployment of a second battlegroup, doubling the total number of deployed personnel to over 1,600.

Further troops will be allocated to the Baltic region, bringing the total to the equivalent of a brigade – although these troops will be held at readiness rather than necessarily deployed to Estonia.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The Prime Minister urged alliance leaders to increase their defence budgets but he is under pressure to do more on the UK’s military spending.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who is also attending the Madrid summit, said that while he has enough funding for the “here and now”, extra investment is needed in the next Government spending round from the middle of the decade.

“My (spending) settlement was done before Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Russia is very, very dangerous on the world stage,” he told Sky News.

“The world is less secure than it was two, three years ago, and is not looking likely to change for the rest of the decade.

“That is the moment, in the middle of the decade, to say we should commit to increased funding.”

Downing Street defended the Government’s record on funding, insisting the benefits of new technology and kit outweighed cuts in the number of soldiers.

The row comes after the Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Patrick Sanders, warned any further cuts to the size of the British Army would be “perverse”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are still of the view that we have set out with this massive increase in defence funding is the right one because it would be wrong, given what we are seeing play out in front of our eyes, to focus solely on numbers when we can see the impact that the latest technologies, equipment, training, intelligence are having.

“We are confident that we can do both, essentially, with this £24 billion extra that is going in to our armed forces.”

Nato summit
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez welcome Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the Nato summit in Madrid (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

US President Joe Biden said two additional F-35 fighter jet squadrons will be sent to the UK, while a new permanent headquarters will be set up in Poland as part of his commitment to the alliance.

“Today I’m announcing the United States will enhance our force posture in Europe and respond to the changing security environment as well as strengthening our collective security,” he said.

Nato’s new strategy also acknowledges the emergence of China as an economic and military power.

The allies state that Beijing’s coercive policies “challenge our interests, security and values”.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss used an appearance at the summit event to warn that “with China extending its influence through economic coercion and building a capable military there is a real risk that they draw the wrong idea which results in a catastrophic miscalculation such as invading Taiwan”.

She said: “That is exactly what we saw in the case of Ukraine, a strategic miscalculation by Putin, so this is why it’s so important that the free world work together to help ensure that Taiwan is able to defend itself and to stress the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 2-NATO invites Finland, Sweden to join, says Russia is a 'direct threat'

    NATO invited Sweden and Finland on Wednesday to join the military alliance in one of the biggest shifts in European security in decades after Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed Helsinki and Stockholm to drop their traditional of neutrality. NATO's 30 allies took the decision at their summit in Madrid and also agreed to formally treat Russia as the "most significant and direct threat to the allies' security", according to a summit statement.

  • Germany plans 17.2 bln euros in net new borrowing in 2023 - sources

    Germany's government envisages net new borrowing of 17.2 billion euros ($18.10 billion) next year, reducing the level for the first time since 2019, and plans to return to the debt brake rules, finance ministry sources said on Wednesday. The debt rules will be adhered to until 2026, longer-term financial planning shows, according to the sources. This year, net new borrowing of 140 billion euros is expected.

  • The Biden administration will make abortion pills more widely available following Roe's 'despicable' demise, top health official says

    Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra vowed that federal health agencies would "leave no stone unturned" to increase abortion access.

  • Germany and Netherlands to supply six more howitzers to Kyiv

    Germany and the Netherlands will deliver six additional howitzers to Ukraine, the defence ministers of both countries said on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Madrid on Tuesday. Each country will provide three of the artillery weapons, Germany's Christine Lambrecht and Kajsa Ollongren from the Netherlands told reporters, on top of 12 howitzers the countries have already sent to Ukraine.

  • EXPLAINER: How was Turkey’s veto of Nordic NATO bid avoided?

    When the leaders of Finland, Sweden and Turkey met with NATO’s chief Tuesday, the potential for progress was hard to predict. The government in Ankara had indicated for weeks that as an existing member of the Western military alliance, it would use its veto to prevent Sweden and Finland's applications unless its demands were met. Turkey argued the two countries were lax on groups it considers to be national security threats.

  • Ukraine news – live: At least 13 dead as Russian missile strikes Kremenchuk mall

    Volodymyr Zelensky said it’s ‘impossible to even imagine’ how many killed

  • Vladimir Putin has ‘small man syndrome’, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace claims

    The Russian view of the world was ‘something to worry about’, Ben Wallace said.

  • U.S. Takes Aim at Putin With Military Boost in Europe

    GettyThe U.S. military’s presence in Europe is about to get a whole lot bigger as fears grow over an unhinged Vladimir Putin.President Joe Biden announced the news at a NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday, pointing the finger directly at the Russian leader who has repeatedly claimed NATO expansion is to blame for his bloody onslaught against Ukraine.“In a moment where Putin has shattered peace in Europe and attacked the very, very tenets of the rule-based order of the United States and our allies

  • Trump knew Jan. 6 mob was armed and dangerous, witness says; iPhone turns 15: 5 Things podcast

    Cassidy Hutchinson portrays Trump as unhinged during his final days in office, Apple's revolutionary iPhone first went on sale 15 years ago: 5 Things podcast

  • Emma Raducanu suffers second-round exit at Wimbledon

    Raducanu was beaten 6-3 6-3 by Caroline Garcia on Centre Court.

  • Nato map shows which countries are in the Western alliance

    Sweden and Finland have been formally invited to join the alliance.

  • Toronto police searching for woman in connection to alleged moving scam

    Toronto police say they are looking for 27-year-old Amethyst Jones in connection to an alleged moving scam operation. Erica Vella speaks to one of the victims.

  • Ukraine Is Winning The War And Russia Has Lost 25,000 Troops, Says Defence Secretary

    Ben Wallace also compared the situation in Ukraine to the Nazi invasion of Poland in 1939.

  • What made Tuesday's surprise Jan. 6 hearing the most devastating yet

    Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson held the nation's attention. But her testimony was just one ingredient in the committee's high drama.

  • Syria to recognize Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk regions

    Syria said Wednesday it will recognize the “independence and sovereignty” of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions and contacts will be established to set up diplomatic relations. The Syrian Foreign Ministry announcement came days after President Bashar Assad met with a joint delegation from both regions in Damascus.

  • Caspian nations reaffirm pledge to keep foreign armies out

    ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of the other four countries along the Caspian Sea on Wednesday reaffirmed their shared commitment to keep foreign militaries out of the region. The presidents of Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan met in Turkmenistan's capital, Ashgabat, for a summit to discuss regional cooperation and international issues. In a communique after the meeting, they emphasized their agreement to bar any foreign militar

  • Live updates | Spain's king hosts NATO leaders' gala dinner

    Russia’s war on Ukraine has dominated a gala dinner hosted by Spain’s King Felipe VI to welcome some 40 heads of state and government on the eve of the NATO summit in Madrid. U.S. President Joe Biden sat to the king’s right in the elaborately decorated dining room of the 18th century Royal Palace of Madrid.

  • Trump Trots Out ‘I Barely Knew Her’ Line Again, About Jan. 6 Panel Witness and Top White House Aide

    “I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is," the former president says about his chief of staff's top aide

  • Australia considering reopening Ukraine embassy

    Australia is considering reopening its embassy in Kyiv, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday, as it looks to join several of its allies who have resumed operations after removing its diplomats over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "We would like to have a presence on the ground there to assist and to be able to provide that on-ground presence," Albanese told reporters in Madrid ahead of a NATO summit. "Australia is considering that ... I'll have more to say on that in coming days and weeks."

  • US seeks China pressure on Russia to end Ukraine war as it weighs economic options against Beijing

    Washington wants China to pressure Russia into ending the war in Ukraine, but that does not mean the US will be soft on Beijing when it comes to lifting trade sanctions or extending other economic benefits, a senior US national security official said on Tuesday. US President Joe Biden has kept in place tens of billions of US dollars’ worth of punitive trade sanctions on Chinese imports imposed by former president Donald Trump under a US-China trade war that started in 2018. Recently, however, th