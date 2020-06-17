NATO must deal with, not ignore Turkish problem: French official

Reuters
Turkish drilling vessel Fatih is seen off the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya
Turkish drilling vessel Fatih is seen off the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya

PARIS (Reuters) - NATO must not bury its head in the sand with regard to Turkey's recent behaviour towards its allies, a French defence ministry official said on Wednesday, and accused the Turkish navy of harassing a French warship carrying out a NATO mission.

"We have known complicated moments in the alliance, but we can't be an ostrich and can't pretend there isn't a Turkey problem at NATO. We have to see it, say it and handle it," the official, who was speaking ahead of a defence ministers' NATO summit, said.


