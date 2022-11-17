Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russia rains down missiles across Ukraine

Verity Bowman
A Ukrainian sapper carries a part of a projectile during a demining exercise in a residential area in Lyman, Donetsk
A Ukrainian sapper carries a part of a projectile during a demining exercise in a residential area in Lyman, Donetsk

Cities across Ukraine were struck by Russian missiles on Thursday, the latest in a spate of serious attacks that have paralysed the country’s energy infrastructure as snow began to fall in Kyiv.

"Two cruise missiles were shot down over Kyiv. Information about any casualties and damage is being clarified," Kyiv regional officials announced.

The Black Sea hub of Odesa and the central city of Dnipro were also hit.

"They are shelling our gas production and our enterprises in Dnipro," Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at an economic forum in Kyiv, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

At least 14 people were injured in Dnipro, according to reports, including a teenage girl.

10:07 AM

Four killed in Zaporizhzhia

At least four people have been killed in Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region after an overnight strike that hit a residential building.

Rescuers are currently searching through debris for other victims, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said.

09:57 AM

Dozens of torture victims' bodies discovered in Kherson

At least 63 bodies with signs of torture have been uncovered in Ukraine’s recently liberated Kherson region, according to the country’s interior minister.

But authorities expect to find “many more dungeons and burial places”, Denys Monastyrsky said.

A total of 436 war crimes during Russia’s occupation of the area have been discovered so far, including 11 places of detention, four of which were used for torture.

A detention centre in Kherson where Russians allegedly tortured prisoners - Daily Telegraph/Heathcliff O'Malley
A detention centre in Kherson where Russians allegedly tortured prisoners - Daily Telegraph/Heathcliff O'Malley

Common types of abuse committed include electric shocks, beatings with plastic or rubber nightsticks, and suffocation by pinching the breathing hose on a gas mask placed over a prisoner's head, Andriy Kovalenko, a prosecutor in the Kherson regional prosecutor's office, told the New York Times.

Mass burial sites have been found in other parts previously occupied by Russian troops, including some with civilian bodies showing signs of torture.

09:33 AM

New Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine

Fresh Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine on Thursday, officials said, the latest in a series of attacks that have crippled the country's energy infrastructure.

"Two cruise missiles were shot down over Kyiv. Information about any casualties and damage is being clarified," Kyiv regional officials announced.

Officials in the central city of Dnipro and the Black Sea hub of Odessa also reported Russian strikes.

"They are shelling our gas production and our enterprises in Dnipro," Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at an economic forum in Kyiv, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

09:27 AM

Ukraine will likely get access to blast site, according to Polish official

Ukraine is likely to get access to the site in southeastern Poland where a missile killed two people, the Polish president's top foreign policy advisor said on Thursday after Kyiv demanded access to the scene of the blast.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday that access to the site of the explosion would require the agreement of both countries leading the investigation, Poland and the United States.

Experts look through the site where a Russian-made missile hit - Polish Police via AP
Experts look through the site where a Russian-made missile hit - Polish Police via AP

Warsaw says the explosion was most likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile that went astray, something Kyiv denies.

"A Polish-American investigating team is on-site," Jakub Kumoch told private broadcaster TVN 24.

"The Ukrainians asked for access to the site of the investigation. If both parties agree, and as far as I know there will be no objection from the American side, such access could be obtained soon."

09:11 AM

UN Secretary-General says Black Sea grain deal extended

The United Nations Secretary-General said on Thursday he welcomed an agreement by all parties to extend the Black Sea grain deal to facilitate Ukraine's agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports.

"I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea grain initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilisers from Ukraine," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Guterres said the UN was also "fully committed to removing the remaining obstacles to exporting food and fertilisers from the Russian Federation" - a part of the deal Moscow sees as critical.

08:47 AM

First snowfall in Ukraine hit by power cuts

In the capital Kyiv, which has been suffering from scheduled and unannounced electricity cuts, the first snowfall of the season hit on Thursday.

It came after the regional governor this week warned the situation could become "difficult" and that temperatures could soon drop to minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit).

Light snow dusts Kyiv - Euan MacDonald
Light snow dusts Kyiv - Euan MacDonald

08:23 AM

Dispatch: Inside Kherson's torture chambers

Until nine months ago, the only people likely to end up in Kherson's Teploenerhetykiv Street police station were thieves and drunks.

But when Russian troops arrived, anyone suspected of disliking the city's new rulers could find themselves dragged in there.

Maxim says he was held and tortured - Heathcliff O'Malley
Maxim says he was held and tortured - Heathcliff O'Malley

Technically, that meant nearly everyone in Kherson - although in practice, it was locals like Maxim, who was on a list of former Ukrainian troops the Russians found. For the crime of serving his country, he was interrogated for three weeks, beaten and electrocuted.

"They arrested ex-soldiers like me, but they also took anyone suspected of being pro-Ukrainian nationalists," he told The Telegraph.

To find out more, read our dispatch from Kherson here.

08:00 AM

Ukraine grain deal extended 'under current terms'

An agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea will continue "under current terms," a senior Turkish official told AFP.

"The agreement will remain in place under current terms for four months," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Ukraine is one of the world's top grain producers, and Russia's invasion of the country blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in its ports before the United Nations and Turkey brokered the deal in July.

Ukrainian soldiers walk outside a still burning grain silo in Snihurivka, Kherson district - IHOR TKACHOV/AFP via Getty Images
Ukrainian soldiers walk outside a still burning grain silo in Snihurivka, Kherson district - IHOR TKACHOV/AFP via Getty Images

The official told AFP the agreement would be in force for "120 days considering the winter conditions", adding that there could be "new arrangements" after the winter season.

An international source close to the negotiations also confirmed to AFP that the parties concerned agreed to extend the deal.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a press conference at the G20 summit in Indonesia: "I am of the opinion that it (the deal) will continue. There's no problem there."

07:39 AM

Russian missile strike hits Ukraine's Odesa region

A Russian missile strike hit Ukraine's southern Odesa region for the first time in weeks on Thursday, the regional governor said.

An infrastructure target was hit, Odesa regional Governor Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram, warning about the threat of a "massive missile barrage on the entire territory of Ukraine."

Mr Marchenko's statement comes amid media reports about explosions in other parts of Ukraine and regional governors urging residents to stay in bomb shelters as the threat of missile strikes persists.

Thursday's blast follows the huge barrage of Russian strikes on Tuesday that also resulted in a missile strike hitting Poland.

