NATO extends Stoltenberg term for a year due to Russia's war

·2 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO leaders are extending the mandate of Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for an extra year to help steer the 30-nation military organization through the security crisis sparked by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Stoltenberg tweeted Thursday that he is “honored” by the decision of NATO leaders “to extend my term as Secretary General until 30 September 2023.

“As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe,” he said.

The former Norwegian prime minister was named to NATO’s top civilian post in October 2014. It’s the second time that his term of office has been extended. His mandate was due to expire in September.

In February, Norway’s government appointed Stoltenberg as head of the Scandinavian country’s central bank and said it hoped he could start in his new role around Dec. 1. It later said that deputy governor Ida Wolden Bache would be in charge until Stoltenberg can take over.

Stoltenberg, 63, has described Russia’s war on Ukraine as “the most serious security situation we have been in for decades.”

Stoltenberg has been praised for steering NATO through a difficult and divisive period under the Trump administration, when the U.S. threatened not to come to the aid of member countries that weren’t spending enough on defense.

Speaking to reporters on an Air Force One flight to Brussels on Wednesday, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that President Joe Biden “thinks very highly of Secretary-General Stoltenberg.”

“They’ve developed a relationship of trust,” Sullivan said. “Secretary-General Stoltenberg has played an instrumental role in helping secure the powerful unity you’ve seen at NATO through this crisis.”

Stoltenberg was twice prime minister in Norway — from 2005 to 2013 and from 2002 to 2014 — and he also served as finance minister, and industry and energy minister.

___

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen contributed to this report.

Lorne Cook, The Associated Press

