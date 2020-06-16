Nato chief: no firm plan agreed for pulling US troops from Germany

Nato’s secretary general has said no timeline or firm plan has been agreed for Donald Trump’s proposed withdrawal of 9,500 US troops from Germany, suggesting it could be softened if Berlin agrees to increase its defence budget.

Jens Stoltenberg said it was “not yet decided how and when this decision will be implemented” the day after the US president accused Germany of being “delinquent” for spending less than 2% of its GDP on its military.

The Nato chief said he expected an “ongoing dialogue” on the issue would be at the heart of discussions during a two-day summit of the alliance’s defence ministers due on Wednesday and Thursday.

Earlier this month, the White House surprised Nato allies by briefing that it planned to cut the number of US troops in Germany from around 34,500 to 25,000 – a decision in principle that was not even relayed to Berlin in advance.

On Monday night, the president confirmed his intention, saying: “We’re protecting Germany and they’re delinquent. That doesn’t make sense,” and adding: “Until they pay, we’re removing our soldiers, a number of our soldiers.”

Germany spent 1.38% of its GDP last year, but efforts by the lead party in the coalition, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), to increase the amount have in the past been opposed by its junior partner, the Social Democratic party (SPD), as well as the Greens and the leftwing party Die Linke.

The Nato chief argued that the military presence in Germany, which dates back to the end of the second world war, was not just necessary for the defence of Europe but enabled US operations across two other continents.

Facilities such as the Ramstein airbase and the Landstuhl military hospital “are essential for what the US has done over decades in the Middle East, Afghanistan, Iraq, and in Africa”, Stoltenberg said.

Kay Bailey Hutchison, the US ambassador to Nato, confirmed that no withdrawal plans had been finalised by the White House or the Pentagon. “I don’t think that we have any kind of timeline,” the diplomat added.

The ambassador acknowledged details were sketchy: “We do know that the president said yesterday that there would be a drawdown from Germany. He has, as far as we know, tasked the military to assess our force structure in Europe.”

There had been suggestions that some of the troops could be redeployed to Poland. Bailey Hutchison, while not mentioning the country directly, said the review would look at where US troops could be deployed to “best serve the deterrence and defence for all of Europe”.

German indignation at Trump’s plans has more to do with tone than substance: many German politicians concede there is a debate to be had about updating the balance of US troops in Germany.

But Jürgen Hardt, a foreign policy spokesman for Angela Merkel’s CDU, complained that Trump was putting “further strain” on transatlantic relations.

“He is using the strategic presence of troops as a threat to force through political decisions in other areas, such as energy policy,” Hardt said, adding that using such pressure as a means to communicate among allies was “not acceptable”.