Nato allies agree Ukraine will become a member, says Jens Stoltenberg

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg meeting Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky (via REUTERS)

Nato allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance, its secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

“All allies agree that Moscow does not have a veto against Nato enlargement," Mr Stoltenberg said ahead of an informal meeting of Nato foreign affairs ministers.

“We are moving, allies agree that Ukraine will become a member."

His comments are a direct rebuff to Vladimir Putin amid claims that he launched the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 to stop Nato getting closer to the Russian border.

As they arrived for the summit in Oslo, other foreign ministers echoed Mr Stoltenberg’s stance on Ukraine becoming a member.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said Ukraine should be given a "very clear path" towards becoming a Nato member.

Lithuania’s foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said it was “high time” to find a “very concrete answer” on how Ukraine can become a Nato member.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Nato needs to think about what kind of security guarantees it can give Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden approved a huge new military package for Kyiv ahead of an expected counter-offensive by Ukraine’s army.

In his nightly address, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said: “We are working to make the second half of this week meaningful for our relations with partners. Our international team is doing everything to ensure that this week ends with the news Ukraine needs.

“And now I thank the United States of America, President Biden personally, both parties of Congress and every American - everyone who values freedom - for a new defence package for our warriors. Missiles for Patriots, rockets for HIMARS, artillery and other strongly needed weapons. Needed right now!”

Mr Zelensky later travelled to Moldova to attend a summit of the European Political Community attended by dozens of national leaders including Rishi Sunak.

Ukraine’s president said he was working on support for a coalition of powers to supply fighter jets to help Kyiv repel Russian forces and that he would also discuss his peace plan as well as his country’s aspirations to join the Nato military alliance and the European Union.

Britain has led the West in arming Ukraine against Putin’s invasion.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted on Wednesday: “The UK and @NATO are making sure Ukraine gets the firepower they need to defend themselves.”

