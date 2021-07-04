Natixis - Information relating to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021
Paris July 1, 2021
Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract entered into between NATIXIS and ODDO BHF SCA
Under the liquidity contract relative to NATIXIS shares, entered into between NATIXIS and ODDO CORPORATE FINANCE, the following resources were listed on the liquidity account at June 30, 2021:
2,362,187 NATIXIS shares
€13,913,588.18
We remind you that on implementing the contract, the following resources were listed on the liquidity account:
3,566,311 NATIXIS shares
€5,313,783.30
Attachment