Nativity: Peruzzi artwork acquired by National Museums NI

An "exceptionally rare" 16th Century depiction of the nativity acquired by National Museums NI will go on public display in Northern Ireland next year.

Painted by Baldassare Tommaso Peruzzi around 1515, The Nativity is one of the artist's last remaining works.

It will go on display at the Ulster Museum in 2023.

Arts and Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson described its acquisition as a "Christmas gift to the nation".

Last year the painting was made subject to a temporary export bar in a bid to keep it in the UK.

"For many, being part of a nativity play is one of the first ways that we learn the story of Christmas," Lord Parkinson said.

"That is why I am delighted that, this Christmas Eve, we can announce that this incredible painting of that famous event has been saved for the nation thanks to the export bar system."

Born in 1481 near Siena, Peruzzi was one of the leading artistic figures in Rome during the High Renaissance, working alongside Raphael and Bramante.

A painter, draughtsman and architect, the majority of his artworks were in fresco and have been lost to history.

Senior curator of art at National Museums NI Anne Stewart said she was delighted to have acquired "this remarkable painting".

"Currently, there are no High Renaissance paintings in any public collection in Northern Ireland, so this is truly a Christmas gift to our audiences," she added.

The National Heritage Memorial Fund, Art Fund, Stormont's Department for Communities and the Esme Mitchell Trust have supported National Museums NI in its fundraising to acquire The Nativity.

The painting has been valued at £277,990 and is currently undergoing conservation work in London.