Native American veterans memorial aims to bring centuries of untold service into the light

Eve Chen, USA TODAY
·4 min read
The National Native American Veterans Memorial stands outside the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.
The National Native American Veterans Memorial stands outside the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.

Millions of people visit the Vietnam Veterans MemorialKorean War Veterans Memorial and World War II Memorial in Washington each year, but they may not realize there's another important tribute just blocks away.

The National Native American Veterans Memorial, on the grounds of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, honors the many Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians who've served and sacrificed in every branch of the military through the years.

"They've served in every major military conflict since the Revolutionary War, and often at a very high numbers, but those contributions haven't generally been known to the larger public or recognized," Rebecca Head Trautmann, the memorial's curator, told USA TODAY.

The memorial aims to change that.

A veteran's legacy: Free, lifetime access to national parks for fellow vets and Gold Star Families

'We must face the wrongs of our past': This National Park Service site tells a different segregation story

A placard informs visitors about the National Native American Veterans Memorial and its inspiration.
A placard informs visitors about the National Native American Veterans Memorial and its inspiration.

Where is the National Native American Veterans Memorial located?

The memorial sits just outside the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian building near Fourth Street and Independence Avenue SW in Washington, along the National Mall.

There is separate from the American Indian Veterans National Memorial at the Heard Museum in Phoenix.

When did it open?

The National Native American Veterans Memorial opened on Veterans Day 2020, but its official dedication was delayed by the pandemic.

"We worked with an advisory committee of Native veterans and family members who kind of advised us throughout the process, and they felt strongly that we should go ahead and open the memorial to the public once it was completed, even though we weren't at that time able to hold the in-person dedication," Trautmann explained.

This past Veterans Day, more than 1,500 Native American veterans and their families traveled to Washington for the dedication and a procession along the National Mall.

When can I visit?

The outdoor memorial is open to the public around the clock every day.

How much does it cost to visit?

Both the memorial and museum are free to visit. Neither require tickets.

Who designed the memorial?

Harvey Pratt, a member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and an artist, designed the National Native American Veterans Memorial in collaboration with Butzer Architects and Urbanism.

What is the meaning behind the design?

In a conversation hosted and shared by the museum online, Pratt said, "This design was specifically for Native Americans."

He describes the path from the museum to the memorial as a path of life and the ground of the memorial itself as a warrior circle of honor.

"You can enter the warrior circle of honor either counter-clockwise or clockwise," he said. "A lot of tribes have certain ways that they enter a sacred ground or an area."

Within the memorial, there's an inner circle with benches and four lances with eagle feathers representing awards veterans won.

"You step in there, and you become in harmony with things," he added. "You become in harmony with the earth, with the spirits ... with all things, the animals. You kind of absorb all of that energy from the directions."

At the heart of the memorial, a huge steel circle stands atop a round stylized drum. Pratt said the circle represents unity and timelessness, and the drum "calls the people" and has water flowing out of it.

"Nothing grows without water," he said passionately, adding that water is also used in Native blessings and ceremonies.

The flame at the National Native American Veterans Memorial is only lit for special occassions, like its dedication weekend.
The flame at the National Native American Veterans Memorial is only lit for special occassions, like its dedication weekend.

When is the memorial's flame lit?

The flame will only be lit on special occasions, like Memorial Day, Veterans Day and others.

"It will not be an eternal flame," Trautmann said. "We don't have a set schedule. We'll kind of treat them as they come."

The flame was first lit publicly during its dedication this past Veterans Day.

What are the strips of cloth tied around the memorial?

Visitors may tie prayer cloths to the lances around the memorial, but should avoid touching other people's prayer cloths when they do.

"You pray over that little cloth and you tied it to that lance, and every time the wind blows, that prayer goes out again," Pratt said.

Trautmann said the prayer cloths are periodically removed in a culturally respectful way to make room for others.

Why aren't there any names on the memorial?

The nature of the memorial is meant to be inclusive and timeless, so it doesn't list specific veterans or tribal affiliations.

"This really sets it apart from other memorials, which generally focus on a particular conflict or a particular era or branch of service," Trautmann said.

The decision was based on feedback from Native veterans and tribal members the memorial's advisory group met across the country over the course of a year and a half.

Trautmann said they wanted to honor all Native veterans past, present and future. She said, "We also heard that we should recognize the sacrifices and support given by the families of those who serve."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National Native American Veterans Memorial honors centuries of service

Latest Stories

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Burakovsky's OT goal gives Kraken wild 9-8 win over Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on the power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the second six-game winning streak in franchise history. Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each had two goals in the highest-scoring game of the Kraken’s two-year existence. Alex Wennberg, Daniel Sprong and Oliver Bjo

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before. Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL and would need surg

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Oilers trade could solve Leafs' Alex Kerfoot problem

    Alexander Kerfoot has just one goal in 23 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the Edmonton Oilers are in the trade market for a forward following the loss of Evander Kane to injury.

  • Jordan Kyrou scores in OT, Blues rally to beat Panthers 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues to a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, tying it on Vladimir Tarasenko's goal with 3:49 left. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves. Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the first period and Anton Lundell connected in the second. S

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Robertson, Morrissey, Sorokin named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Dallas Stars left-wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Robertson had a league-leading six goals and added two assists over four contests last week to increase his points streak to 15 games (16 goals, 12 assists). The 23-year-old led the league with 18 goals ahead of Monday night's games, and his 35 points were one behind scoring leader Connor McDavid of the Edmont

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an ov

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Ovechkin scores twice, makes history as Capitals down Canucks 5-1

    VANCOUVER — Alex Ovechkin scored twice — and made history in the process — as the Washington Capitals topped the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday. He now has 403 road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. Anthony Mantha added a goal and an assist for the Capitals (10-11-3), while John Carlson and Martin Fehervary also scored. Nils Hoglander replied for the Canucks (9-11-3), who saw their three-game win streak snapped. Washington's Dary Kuemper stopped 31-of-32 shots and Spenc

  • Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenseman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Wi

  • Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van