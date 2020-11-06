Nationwide ‘Stop The Steal’ Protests Are Being Pushed By GOP Operatives And The Far-Right

As the presidential election drags late into its third day without a projected winner, President Donald Trump continues to fill that vacuum with wild allegations that he’s being cheated. “If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” Trump said during a prime-time address Thursday night from the White House. “We cannot let that happen.”

All the major broadcast networks stopped carrying Trump’s remarks as he spoke because of his inflammatory untruths. But millions of Trump supporters are hearing him clearly and refusing to accept the prospect of the president losing the election — in part because a network of right-wing politicians, media outlets, influencers and political operatives are amplifying Trump’s narrative. Baseless claims of voter fraud and of a Democratic effort to steal the election are mobilizing the president’s supporters to rally in the streets, culminating in widespread chaos and threats of violence.

One nationwide organizing effort centered on a Facebook group called “Stop the Steal,” which had more than 360,000 members by the time Facebook shut it down Thursday afternoon, less than a day after its creation. The group promoted more than a dozen protest events in Arizona, the District of Columbia, Virginia, Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina from Wednesday through Saturday — most of which remained on Facebook’s platform even after the main group was removed.

The rapid growth of the group appears largely organic, given how many outraged Trump supporters quickly flocked to it — but some high-level Republican operatives with ties to Trump were also clearly coordinating the group’s efforts. Moreover, it has been shot through with far-right individuals and groups that promote violence.

Before Facebook shut the Stop the Steal group down, members posted about preparing for violence. Group administrator Cindy Pfingston Chafian put...

