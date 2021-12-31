Nationwide hit by payment glitch on payday

A Nationwide branch (PA Archive)

Nationwide customers have complained of delays receiving their wages after a payment glitch hit the UK’s biggest mutual.

Customers took to Twitter on Friday to complain that wages had not gone into their accounts but bills were coming out.

Gail Parnell wrote on the social network: “Like others I have bills coming out, a food shopping delivery I won’t get and a sick pet who won’t be seen by vet if wages haven’t gone in!”

Nationwide said on its official account that it suffered a “delay in processing incoming payments overnight” but “everything is now working normally.”

A spokesperson said: “There was a delay on members receiving some types of payments to their accounts overnight. The issue was quickly resolved this morning and payments are being processed. The delay impacted payments such as scheduled credits to accounts, Standing Orders and Direct Debits. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The problem occurred on the final day of the month, which will be payday for many.

The spokesperson said: “Any member who needs our support as a result of this issue can visit us in branch, contact us on 0800 302 011 or via Twitter (@AskNatiownide).”

It’s the second time in a week that Nationwide, which has 16 million UK customers, has been hit by payment problems. Payment services went down for around 12 hours on Tuesday. The bank promised to refund any customers who were hit by late payment fees as a result.

Elsewhere, Santander this week accidentally made double payments to 75,000 businesses and individuals in a Christmas Day blunder that cost it £130 million.

Nationwide is currently going through a change of leadership, with TSB boss Debbie Crosbie set to takeover from longstanding CEO Joe Garner.