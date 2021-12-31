Nationwide customers hit by payment glitch

Nationwide Building Society logo

A number of Nationwide customers complained of delays receiving their wages on Friday following a payment glitch.

Customers took to social media to question why their wages had not gone in but payments were still coming out.

Nationwide said it had suffered "a delay in processing overnight payments".

The UK-based building society said the problem had since been resolved.

According to the website Downdetector, problems began in the early hours of Friday morning, and by 07:30 GMT more than 800 issues had been reported.

One angry customer said on Twitter: "Nationwide bank is a joke… second time now and no response at all. This is people's lives. Absolutely disgusting."

A spokesman for Nationwide said the issue had been "quickly resolved" and apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

"There was a delay on members receiving some types of payments to their accounts overnight," said the spokesman.

"The issue was quickly resolved this morning and payments are being processed. The delay impacted payments such as scheduled credits to accounts, standing orders and direct debits. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The incident marks the second time Nationwide customers have been affected by problems during the festive period.

Numerous people were unable to send or receive money just days before Christmas due to errors experienced on 21 December.