The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, March 7, 2023
As a fast-moving storm system spins eastward, periods of
snow will be ongoing across a swath of the Northeast
tomorrow. While most spots will have light accumulations, a
narrow band of heavier snow will be possible in western New
York and northern Pennsylvania. A few showers and perhaps a
thunderstorm could occur along the Gulf coast, but
conditions will be quiet elsewhere in the East. Meanwhile,
periods of rain will be ongoing along the coast in Oregon
and Northern California, with snow in the Sierras and
Cascades. Light snow will also shift into the northern
Rockies, then reaching the Dakotas by the end of the day.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 91 at Cotulla, TX
National Low Monday -12 at Boca Reservoir, CA
