The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a fast-moving storm system spins eastward, periods of

snow will be ongoing across a swath of the Northeast

tomorrow. While most spots will have light accumulations, a

narrow band of heavier snow will be possible in western New

York and northern Pennsylvania. A few showers and perhaps a

thunderstorm could occur along the Gulf coast, but

conditions will be quiet elsewhere in the East. Meanwhile,

periods of rain will be ongoing along the coast in Oregon

and Northern California, with snow in the Sierras and

Cascades. Light snow will also shift into the northern

Rockies, then reaching the Dakotas by the end of the day.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 91 at Cotulla, TX

National Low Monday -12 at Boca Reservoir, CA

