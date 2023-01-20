Nation's top cornerback flips from Miami to Colorado, commits to play for Deion Sanders

Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The Deion Sanders effect strikes again.

The University of Colorado has landed five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, who announced to 247 Sports on Thursday that he will play in Boulder for Sanders after originally pledging to the Miami Hurricanes.

McClain said his decision came down to Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, being the "best DB" to play the game.

"In my position, I play (defensive back). Coach Prime is the best DB, so I just want to be in the same shoes and same predicament — Gold Jacket and everything," McClain told 247 Sports' Carl Reed. McClain said he wants to "get coached by the best DB."

"Why not?" he added.

McClain is the 12th-ranked prospect overall in the Class of 2023 per the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. He's the No. 2 DB and first cornerback in the Composite Rankings.

'LOVE WHERE WE ARE': Deion Sanders makes big splash at Colorado to start early signing period

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝘾𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙞 𝙈𝙘𝘾𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙣 † (@7.moneyy)

McClain's mother, Tikisha White, shut down rumors that her son's commitment to Colorado was based on NIL deals, saying the decision came down to them having "the right feeling" in Boulder.

"They treated us like family. I just felt like we belong here," she said.

Lakeland's Cormani McClain puts on the baseball cap after choosing Miami. He's since reversed course, committing to Colorado on Thursday.
Lakeland's Cormani McClain puts on the baseball cap after choosing Miami. He's since reversed course, committing to Colorado on Thursday.

The announcement seemed inevitable after McClain posted Instagram photos decked out in University of Colorado gear on a snowy Folsom Field earlier this week.

McClain marks the second five-star cornerback Sanders has flipped in consecutive years.

Travis Hunter, the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class, flipped from Florida State to join Sanders at Jackson State, an unprecedented move at the time. After playing for Sanders at Jackson State for one year, Hunter transferred to Colorado to continue playing for him.

“I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him,” Hunter said. “I’ve got to stay with my dawg.”

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has landed a five-star recruit.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has landed a five-star recruit.

Sanders also got running back recruit Dylan Edwards to sign with Colorado after he previously committed to Notre Dame. Edwards is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 all-purpose back by Rivals.com.

At Colorado, they will join a program that finished 1-11 last year and has endured losing seasons in 15 of the past 17 years.

Contributing: Brent Schrotenboer 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cormani McClain, 2023's top CB, commits to Deion Sanders, Colorado

Latest Stories

  • China Launches Smart-Contract Functionality on Digital Yuan Through E-Commerce App Meituan

    Through the smart contract, users can win part of a daily prize of $1,312 for using the digital yuan.

  • Ontario reinstates gambling on UFC after promotion partners with firm to prevent betting fraud and corruption

    The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario reinstates betting on UFC fights as a result of actions the UFC has taken to ensure the integrity of the fights.

  • Panthers mailbag: What to make of rumored interest in Raiders’ Carr? Rookie QB options?

    The Carolina Panthers have quarterback concerns amid a wide-net coaching search for Matt Rhule’s replacement. Naturally, Panthers fans have questions about the future of their team.

  • Deion Sanders continues loading up on talent at Colorado, adding 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain

    For the second consecutive recruiting cycle, Deion Sanders has landed a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in the country.

  • Andrew Tate fans swarmed the center of Greece's capital chanting 'Free Top G' and demanded for his release from jail

    Andrew Tate will continue to be held in jail after a Romanian judge denied an appeal for his release.

  • Carolina Panthers in violation of NFL rules during search for head coach, report says

    The Panthers have already interviewed Steve Wilks, Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich, Shane Steichen and Ejiro Evero, and plan to meet with several other this week.

  • Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • AP sources: Panthers interview Evero for head coaching job

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers interviewed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their head coaching position on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not release details of its coaching search. Evero spent last season as the Broncos' defensive coordinator. When Nathaniel Hackett was fired as Denver's head coach, Evero had been pegged as the interim head c

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • N.L. Basketball Association suspends Carl English for cursing at teen athlete

    The governing body for basketball in Newfoundland and Labrador has suspended former professional athlete Carl English after an altercation with a student athlete during a memorial tournament played in November. In a leaked copy of Newfoundland and Labrador Basketball Association documents obtained by CBC News on Wednesday, the league says an incident report was sent to its office on Nov. 23 following a complaint of "alleged emotional abuse towards a player" following a game Nov. 18. The document

  • Hubbard's fumble return gives Bengals 24-17 win over Ravens

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Sam Hubbard returned Tyler Huntley’s fumble 98 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday night. Facing third-and-goal at the 1 with about 12 minutes left, Huntley tried to go over the top of the line for the go-ahead score. But he was stood up by Germaine Pratt and stripped by fellow linebacker Logan Wilson. The ball went right to Hubbard at the 2, and

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc