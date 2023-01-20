Nation's top cornerback flips from Miami to Colorado, commits to play for Deion Sanders

The Deion Sanders effect strikes again.

The University of Colorado has landed five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, who announced to 247 Sports on Thursday that he will play in Boulder for Sanders after originally pledging to the Miami Hurricanes.

McClain said his decision came down to Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, being the "best DB" to play the game.

"In my position, I play (defensive back). Coach Prime is the best DB, so I just want to be in the same shoes and same predicament — Gold Jacket and everything," McClain told 247 Sports' Carl Reed. McClain said he wants to "get coached by the best DB."

"Why not?" he added.

EXCLUSIVE: 5 ⭐️ CB Cormani McClain joins @CoachReedLive after his commitment to discuss why he chose Colorado and Deion Sanders 🚨 pic.twitter.com/sSq6YQdRpE — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 20, 2023

McClain is the 12th-ranked prospect overall in the Class of 2023 per the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. He's the No. 2 DB and first cornerback in the Composite Rankings.

McClain's mother, Tikisha White, shut down rumors that her son's commitment to Colorado was based on NIL deals, saying the decision came down to them having "the right feeling" in Boulder.

"They treated us like family. I just felt like we belong here," she said.

Lakeland's Cormani McClain puts on the baseball cap after choosing Miami. He's since reversed course, committing to Colorado on Thursday.

The announcement seemed inevitable after McClain posted Instagram photos decked out in University of Colorado gear on a snowy Folsom Field earlier this week.

McClain marks the second five-star cornerback Sanders has flipped in consecutive years.

Travis Hunter, the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class, flipped from Florida State to join Sanders at Jackson State, an unprecedented move at the time. After playing for Sanders at Jackson State for one year, Hunter transferred to Colorado to continue playing for him.

“I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him,” Hunter said. “I’ve got to stay with my dawg.”

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has landed a five-star recruit.

Sanders also got running back recruit Dylan Edwards to sign with Colorado after he previously committed to Notre Dame. Edwards is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 all-purpose back by Rivals.com.

At Colorado, they will join a program that finished 1-11 last year and has endured losing seasons in 15 of the past 17 years.

Contributing: Brent Schrotenboer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cormani McClain, 2023's top CB, commits to Deion Sanders, Colorado