Nations League: When is Italy’s quarter-final draw? Dates, times and opponents

Italy will learn which nation they will face in the Nations League quarter-final on Friday after finishing the group stages in second place following Sunday evening’s 3-1 loss at home to France in San Siro.

The Azzurri had led the group by a three-point margin heading into the clash against France, and would have qualified as group winners even in the event of a loss by a one-goal margin, but slipped into second position after Adrien Rabiot restored France’s two-goal advantage in the second half on Sunday night.

Lucas Digne of France takes a free-kick which deflects off Guglielmo Vicario to score the team’s second goal during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A2 match between Italy and France at San Siro. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

When is Italy’s Nations League quarter-final draw?

The Nations League quarter-final draw will take place on Friday, November 22 at around 11.00 GMT. The draw will take place from UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Who will Italy play in Nations League quarter-finals?

As a result of finishing second in their group, Italy will now be seeded into Pot 2 in the quarter-final draw, which means they will have to face a group winner in the next round.

Italy will avoid playing France as they were both in the same group, so Luciano Spalletti and his team will have to play either Portugal, Germany or Spain instead.

The Azzurri would have been drawn against either the Netherlands, Croatia, Scotland or Poland, Denmark or Serbia had they finished at the top of the group.