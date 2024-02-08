Nations League groups draw LIVE: England draw Ireland in their Group, while Scotland await fate

The 2024/25 Nations League begins in September of this year after the conclusion of the European Championship, with the final set for next summer in early June.

Before all of that, though, the draw has to take place to see which countries will be up against each other in the tournament which has split opinion for some time: while plenty of managers and players do not appreciate extra matches thrust upon them of at least a semi-competitive nature, Uefa are adamant that the removal of most friendly fixtures is a positive.

England were relegated from League A last time around, while Scotland were promoted to that top tier, so are the home nations’ highest-ranked side in the upcoming competition. Follow all the build-up and the main group stage draw live below:

Draw set for 5pm GMT

England in League B pots along with Wales and Republic of Ireland

Scotland in League A, Northern Ireland in League C

Group A1: Croatia

Group A2: Italy

Group A3: Netherlands

Group A4: Spain

League A will be drawn by Juan Mata

Time for Group A...and a reminder that Scotland are in this group

So England have learned their fate, they will be playing against Greece, Republic of Ireland and Finland

Group B1: Czech Republic, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia

Group B2: England, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Greece

Group B3: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan

Group B4: Wales, Iceland, Montenegro, Turkey

Time for a new guest, and it will be Aleksandar Kolarov

About to move on to League B which has England, Wales and Republic of Ireland

Group C1: Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia

Group C2: Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Lithuania/Gibraltar

Group C3: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland, Belarus

Group C4: Armenia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Latvia

A new league means a new guest apparently, and this draw will be done by Giorgos Karagounis of Greece Euro 2004 fame.

Time for League C, which includes Northern Ireland.

The first team drawn out of the hat is Lithuania or Gibraltar and they go into Group D1.

They will be joined by San Marino and Liechtenstein

Moldova will be in Group D2, and will be joined by Malta and Andorra.

We will start with League D...

Now the procedure is just being explained, which was recapped earlier in our coverage ahead of the draw.

The montage is done, with a focus on Spain of course and now time to meet those doing the draw, and it will be:

Giorgio Marchetti will be leading the draw and he will be alongside...

First it is time for a look back at the last edition of the Nations League.

Pedro Pinto is hosting the draw

The song has a full band accompanying it and it looks like it might be coming to an end soon.

The band includes wind chimes.

The montage is followed by a band including a violin on stage and a song from Fanchon.

The draw kicks things off with a montage of the last tournament of course, when Spain were crowned winners.

The draw itself will be taking place in Paris and comes after the news that Aleksander Ceferin announced he would not be standing for a fourth term in 2027.

The draw is just five minutes away...

Spain go in as the current winners, having lifted the trophy the last time around, but they may face a difficult task this time around to defend their title.

There are also routes into the World Cup that can be forged with a successful Nations League campaign, so it is not just an entirely separate multi-tiered tournament.

The draw starts in just over 10 minutes when we will learn who England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland will have in their groups.

2024/25 Nations League dates:

Matchday 1: 5-7 September 2024Matchday 2: 8-10 September 2024Matchday 3: 10-12 October 2024Matchday 4: 13-15 October 2024Matchday 5: 14-16 November 2024Matchday 6: 17-19 November 2024

Knockout round play-off draw: November 2024Knockout round play-offs: 20-25 March 2025League A quarter-finals: 20-25 March 2025Final tournament: 4-8 June 2025

The draw is less than half an hour away, and a reminder that both England and Wales were in League A last time but dropped out after finishing bottom of their respective groups.

While Scotland won their group in League B so have been promoted.

England and Wales cannot be in the same group, but one of them could face the Republic of Ireland, while Northern Ireland are in League C.

How does the tournament work?

The top two teams from each group in League A go into a two-legged quarter-final in March 2025, with the winners going into a final-four tournament in June. The winner will win the Uefa Nations League trophy.

The winners of each group in Leagues B, C and D are promoted to the higher division, and the teams who finish bottom in each group in the top two leagues are relegated.

For those finishing third in Group A, there is a play off between themselves and the League B runners up.

The third-placed teams in League B will face League C runners up in a two-legged promotion/relegation play off.

The two best fourth-placed teams in League C and the two runners up in League D also have a play off.

The four best Nations League group winners who do not qualify for the World Cup either via the play offs or the qualifying groups will also go into the play offs.

How does it work?

The top three leagues, A, B and C all have four groups of four teams, with one drawn from each pot into each group and the teams will play each other home and away.

League D has two groups of three teams.

There are some restrictions on who can play who, but many prohibited fixtures are impossible because of the leagues and pots.

Kazakhstan can only be drawn in a group with a maximum of one of England, Wales, Republic of Ireland or Iceland for excessive travel reasons, while Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot be drawn together in League C for political reasons.

League D:

Pot 1: Lithuania/Gibraltar, Moldova

Pot 2: Malta, Andorra, San Marino, Liechtenstein

Gibraltar and Lithuania face a play-out, effectively a relegation play-off to see who ends in Leagues C and D, in March 2024.

League C

Pot 1: Romania, Sweden, Armenia, Luxembourg

Pot 2: Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands

Pot 3: North Macedonia, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus

Pot 4: Belarus, Lithuania/Gibraltar, Estonia, Latvia

League B:

Pot 1: Austria, Czech Republic, England, Wales

Pot 2: Finland, Ukraine, Iceland, Norway

Pot 3: Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, Montenegro

Pot 4: Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan

Here is a full reminder of all the leagues and pots, starting with League A

Pot 1: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands

Pot 2: Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Hungary

Pot 3: Switzerland, Germany, Poland, France

Pot 4: Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Scotland

Just a reminder that England were relegated during the previous qualification cycle and will be in League B for the first time.

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Uefa Nations League draw for 2024/25.