Nations League draw live - Scotland to learn playoff fate plus quarter-final ties featuring Spain and France

The Nations League came to a close this week in terms of the actual group action, but further fixtures yet lie ahead: the semi-finals and final as usual for those competing at the top end, but also further fixtures in yet another an expanded Uefa competition.

This time around we have play-offs for promotion and relegation spots, and instead of just a final four encounter, we’ve got quarter-finals to look forward to too.

Scotland and Republic of Ireland are both involved in the playoffs, the former after Andy Robertson’s last-minute heroics, while aiming for Nations League glory this time around will be the likes of European champions Spain, along with France, Germany and Netherlands.

Nations League draw - live

Draw gets underway at 11am GMT

Quarter-final and semi-final ties to be decided

Promotion/relegation playoffs will also be drawn, featuring Scotland and Ireland

Nations League draw - live

11:07 , Karl Matchett

A startlingly bold call from Johan picks out Euro 2024 winners Spain as ones to watch, with Lamine Yamal in particular a player he enjoys.

Roberto Martinez, Didier Deschamps, Ronald Koeman and more look on in rapt wonder.

Here comes the video explanation of everything we’ve just told you below, so the draw itself should be along shortly.

Nations League draw - live

11:05 , Karl Matchett

We’re welcoming on stage special guest Johan Djourou, apparently, to do the draw. The Swiss defender formerly played for Arsenal of course, as well as Birmingham, Hamburg and plenty of others.

He “really love[s] the format because it gives all the teams the chance to compete”.

Nations League draw - live

11:03 , Karl Matchett

OK we’re underway, of sorts. Giorgio Marchetti, the man who loves a draw perhaps more than anybody else on planet Earth, is on the stage. For the uninitiated, he’s the deputy general secretary of Uefa.

He assures us we’re close to starting the draw, but starts with the usual compliments, explanations and general speaking.

A “special recognition” for San Marino, who sealed a first-ever Uefa competition win and promotion from League D.

Nations League draw - live

10:57 , Karl Matchett

One of the keen onlookers to the draw will of course be Steve Clarke - his Scotland side secured third place with a fantastic late winner by Andy Robertson against Poland this week. If they come through the playoffs victorious too, it means League A next time around will contain each of the Scots, England and Wales - the latter two topping their respective League B groups this time to go straight up.

Republic of Ireland’s wins over Finland mean they are hoping to stay in League B by way of the playoffs too, while Northern Ireland won C3 to earn promotion to that tier too. Positives all around, or potential ones.

Nations League draw - live

10:50 , Karl Matchett

Top scorers from the Nations League this time:

Gyokeres (Sweden) 9

Haaland (Norway) 7

Marin (Romania) 6

Ronaldo (Portugal) 5

Sesko (Slovenia) 5

A couple there still involved in the games to come, though Sweden - who were in League C this time around - earned comfortable promotion. Gyokeres helping himself to a bagful against Slovakia, Estonia and Azerbaijan.

Nations League draw - live

10:45 , Karl Matchett

So here are all the teams involved in the upcoming playoff draw, with naturally a third place playing a runner-up in each case.

A/B: Scotland, Belgium, Hungary, Serbia; Ukraine, Greece, Austria, Turkey

B/C: Georgia, Ireland, Slovenia, Iceland; Slovakia, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Armenia

C/D: Luxembourg, Latvia; Gibraltar, Malta

Nations League draw - live

10:38 , Karl Matchett

The finals are just one half of today’s festivities, though. We now - in addition to direct promotion and relegation for the top and bottom team of groups - have a playoff for a second potential spot each way.

Very simply, teams finishing third in Leagues A, B and C will face those finishing second from B, C or D and the winner stays or goes up accordingly.

A/B and B/C playoffs are on 20 and 23 March, C/D playoffs will be for a fairly obscure World Cup qualification reason held a year later, 26 and 31 March 2026. And might not be held at all, but we’ll worry about that at the time.

Nations League draw - live

10:30 , Karl Matchett

The finals previously were just semis and final; as mentioned, this year has expanded. So:

Quarter-finals are played over two legs, 20 March and 23 March 2025.

Then it’s onto the semis, a one-off game on 4 or 5 June, with the final - and a third-place playoff for extra irrelevance - taking place on 8 June 2025.

Impressive mileage from a competition few people seem to be all that bothered about, you might say. Still, it’s probably better than friendlies.

Nations League draw - live

10:23 , Karl Matchett

Let’s break this down then: playoffs to come, but first the ‘finals’ to sort out.

We have eight quarter-finalists, which are four seeded - the winners from League A groups - and four unseeded nations - the runners-up, naturally.

Each runner-up will be drawn against a winner, but not the one from the Nations League group they already played in. So, Portugal topped A1 ahead of Croatia, for example, so they won’t face each other again now.

Pot 1 (winners): Portugal, France, Germany, Spain

Pot 2 (r/ups): Croatia, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark

Nations League draw: Date, time and how to follow

10:16 , Karl Matchett

The Uefa Nations League has undergone changes this season, with the addition of quarter-finals to the knockout stage as well as promotion/relegation play-offs at the conclusion of the first phase.

England have already secured automatic promotion back to League A, through winning Group B2, but there is still plenty to play for elsewhere, with further matches to be played across March and June.

That, incredibly, includes Scotland , who rescued themselves from automatic relegation with back-to-back wins over Croatia and Poland to end the campaign in third place of Group A1. Andy Robertson’s dramatic winner in Warsaw means Steve Clarke’s side will play one of the runners-up from League B over a two-legged play-off in March, in a bid to preserve their top-tier status.

Meanwhile, Spain are the defending Nations League champions and will be out to retain their crown against the likes of France, Portugal, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands in the Nations League finals.

The draw takes place today and here’s everything you need to know.

Nations League draw: Date, time and how play-offs work as Scotland learn fate

Nations League draw - live

08:21 , Karl Matchett

Morning all - if you thought the international break was done, you’ve jumped the gun. We’ve one more notable activity to take care of first before the domestic game returns to our screens and scenes: the Nations League draw.

That’s coming up at 11am GMT, with plenty of build-up and explanation beforehand as well as the draw itself.