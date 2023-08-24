Nationals' Stone Garrett carted off field after suffering serious leg injury vs. Yankees

Washington Nationals left fielder Stone Garrett is driven off the field after suffering a leg injury in the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium.

Washington Nationals right fielder Stone Garrett was carted off the field at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night after suffering a serious leg injury.

Garrett was attempting to save a seventh inning home run ball from the Yankees' DJ LeMahieu at the wall, but his left foot got stuck in the wall's padding as he made his leap and bent awkwardly and he crashed down into the warning track dirt.

Garrett immediately grabbed for his left ankle and was visibly in a lot of pain as he was attended to by trainers. His left leg was placed in an air cast and a cart was brought out for him. He hopped to the cart with the assistance of Nationals and Yankees trainers.

This doesn't look good for Stone Garrett. Wishing nothing but the best for him. pic.twitter.com/w5eY6E9it0 — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) August 24, 2023

The 27-year-old, second-year player was visibly weeping as he was taken off the field, burying his head in a towel for a time and then in his hands.

Absolutely hate this for Stone Garrett. I hope he returns stronger than ever. pic.twitter.com/gt9q5loe1i — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) August 24, 2023

The Nationals did not immediately reveal the extent of Garrett's injury.

Lane Thomas moved over to right to fill in for Garrett and Alex Call was inserted into the game to take Thomas' spot in center.

When play resumed, Aaron Judge promptly hit his third homer of the game to give the Yankees an 8-0 lead.

