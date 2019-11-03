Nationals' Stephen Strasburg opting out of contract after winning World Series, report says

Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg could be exploring his free agency options after being named MVP of this year's World Series.

The right-handed pitcher is opting out of the remaining four years on his contract with Washington, according to ESPN. The deal would've paid him $100 million through the 2023 season.

Strasburg secured two wins for the Nationals in the championship series and is expected to be one of the most sought after targets in this offseason's free-agent class.

He has been with the Nationals since being drafted with the top pick in the 2009 draft and has racked up 112 wins with a career 3.17 ERA, tallying 1,695 strikeouts over 1,428⅔ innings.

Strasburg's decision to test the market doesn't necessarily mean he's leaving, but his departure would have a huge impact on the Nationals.

Former Washington star Bryce Harper left town to sign a lucrative 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies last season, and Strasburg could have his own major payday around the corner as well.



