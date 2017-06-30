Nationals SS Turner has broken right wrist, no return date

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner leaps to make a throw to first to get out Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Washington. The Nationals won 8-4. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The best offense in the National League is going to need a different sparkplug.

Trea Turner has a broken right wrist after being hit by a pitch Thursday, and it's unclear when the Washington Nationals will get their speedy shortstop and leadoff hitter back in the lineup.

Turner was hit by Pedro Strop's 2-1 fastball in the seventh inning of Washington's 5-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Turner stayed in the game until Stephen Drew entered as a defensive replacement in the ninth.

Turner went for X-rays after the game. The Nationals did not provide a timetable for his return.

''I didn't know because I had tape on my wrist, so initially it didn't really feel that bad,'' the second-year standout said. ''Didn't feel good, but it didn't feel that bad. I went out there and tried throwing. It hurt to lob the ball, but it felt fine when I threw it basically as hard as I could or almost full speed, so that's why I stayed in there for a little bit.

''After a little while, it started stiffening up on me, so I figured I'd get out of there.''

Turner stole two bases, bumping his total to seven in the four-game series and 35 on the season. He entered the day tied for the NL lead with Cincinnati's Billy Hamilton. He is batting .279 with seven homers and 32 RBIs after finishing second in voting for 2016 NL Rookie of the Year.

With Turner atop of the lineup, Washington entered Thursday leading the NL in batting (.279) and runs (442).

Turner, who turns 24 on Friday, said he previously broke a bone in his hand when he was 12.

''It sucks,'' Turner said. ''Trying to have a good at-bat right there. You wish it hit you in the back or the arm or something. Not in the hand or the wrist, which is never fun.''

Turner's injury came amid nother frustrating blown save by Washington's bullpen. The Nationals led 4-2 with two outs in the ninth before Chicago rallied for three runs off Blake Treinen. Washington has blown 13 saves this season, tying the Mets and Phillies for the most in the NL.

